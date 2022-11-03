WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Everyone should have equal and high-quality access to health care.
Matthew Taylor responds to the Nuffield Trust & NHS Race and Health Observatory analysis.
Responding to new analysis by the Nuffield Trust and the NHS Race and Health Observatory, hosted by the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederationsaid:
“This analysis once again throws into stark relief the effect the pandemic has had on widening health inequalities across the country and notably in creating an ever-growing gap in health disparities for some communities particularly those from different ethnic and socioeconomic groups.
“It is particularly concerning that it highlights variation in planned NHS care in some ethnic minority groups, something which leaders across the NHS are continuing to work hard to address.
“Everyone should have equal and high-quality access to health care and we need to see a commitment from the government to tackle these issues head on.”
Nuffield Trust: Pandemic worsened ethnic disparities in hospital care
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice says banks must show understanding, as interest rates increase03/11/2022 16:15:00
Morgan Wild, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, said: “Right now, people are facing a double whammy of soaring interest rates and sky-high inflation.
LGA responds to new Age UK report: Why can’t I get care?03/11/2022 15:10:00
Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, Cllr David Fothergill responded to the new report from Age UK
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision03/11/2022 13:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
Audit Wales - We continue to create high quality work that makes a difference02/11/2022 16:25:00
We’ve published our Interim Report
Audit Wales - Systemic change is needed if Welsh and local government are to meet the scale of the challenge to alleviate poverty02/11/2022 15:25:00
Poverty has been a long-standing challenge in Wales, but the numbers affected are growing.
LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero02/11/2022 12:25:00
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on Net Zero
LGA responds to DCMS Committee report on cultural placemaking and levelling up02/11/2022 11:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee report on cultural placemaking and the levelling up agenda
UK business optimism falls as output and new orders drop - CBI SME trends survey02/11/2022 09:05:00
Business confidence among the UK’s SME manufacturers has fallen sharply, as output and the volume of new orders declined in the three months to October 2022.
Manufacturing has a vital role to play in the UK’s growth story says CBI01/11/2022 12:15:00
Action on business rates and energy efficiency will avert a tax cliff edge and encourage investment.