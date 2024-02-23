WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Exceptional winter pressures hamper monumental efforts of NHS staff
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
- In January there were 5,009 red (life threatening) calls to the ambulance service, 13.9% of all calls. An average of 162 immediately life-threatening calls were made each day, 13 less than in December, but still the third highest on record.
-
In January, although 48.8% of red calls received an emergency response within eight minutes, the number of patients to receive a ‘red’ (life-threatening) ambulance response in eight minutes was the second highest on record, with an average response time of 8 minutes and 11 seconds.
- In January around 27,000 hours were lost due to handover delays.
- The target for 97% of patient pathways waiting less than two years by 2024 was narrowly missed by 0.03%, with almost all health boards hitting the target.
- In December, the number of patient pathways waiting for both diagnostics and therapies decreased slightly.
Responding to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics in Wales, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones said:
“As was to be expected given the exceptional pressures experienced in the peak winter months, the NHS’ performance took a hit in several areas in December and January, including the overall waiting list.
“Despite the exceptionally challenging environment, and in some areas the highest levels of demand on record, the monumental efforts of staff mean some services continued to see improvements. For example, the number of people waiting the longest for treatment continued to fall in December. This is an incredible feat given the circumstances.
“However, it’s inevitable that any progress made to bring down waiting lists will be hampered by January and February’s junior doctor strike action, given the significant proportion of planned care postponed and rescheduled to maintain patient safety.
“As highlighted last month, winter planning started earlier than ever this year, but good planning alone is insufficient to ensure the NHS can perform to the best of its ability. Without significant capital investment to improve NHS estates and infrastructure, a whole-nation approach to improving health and wellbeing and significant changes to social care funding and provision, there’s only so much progress NHS leaders can make.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Inadequate water quality testing hurting local communities, say coastal councils23/02/2024 15:25:00
Coastal councils have reported the impacts being felt by their communities resulting from the continuing deterioration in coastal water quality, according to a new survey.
UK workers put in £26 billion worth of unpaid overtime during the last year - TUC analysis23/02/2024 12:15:00
Today is ‘Work Your Proper Hours Day’ – when workers are encouraged to take their lunch break and finish on time.
NHS Confederation responds to GMC apology for historic sanctions23/02/2024 10:25:00
Peter Molyneux, chair of the NHS Confederation's Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network, welcomes the GMC apology to address historic injustices.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures in the NHS continue ahead of junior doctor walkouts22/02/2024 16:25:00
Rory Deighton responds to the latest winter sitrep data.
CIPD - One in five neurodivergent employees have experienced harassment or discrimination at work because of their neurodivergence22/02/2024 10:10:00
Research from CIPD / Uptimize shows only half of neurodivergent employees feel their organisation has an open and supportive climate, where people can talk about neurodiversity
LGA responds to ADCS 'Childhood Matters' report22/02/2024 09:10:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Children and Young People’s Board responded to the Association of Directors of Children’s Services new report, which assesses the current situation for children, their families and the public services they rely on
Manufacturing output falls while selling price expectations accelerate - CBI Industrial Trends Survey21/02/2024 16:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes fell in the three months to February, and at a faster pace than in the three months to January, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). However, manufacturers expect output to rise marginally in the quarter to May.
NHS Confederation - Next government must put NHS on a sustainable footing21/02/2024 14:20:00
Next government must boost investment to repair and update crumbling NHS estates and equipment and support economic growth.
New TUC analysis reveals Women’s Pay Day – the day when the average woman stops working for free compared to the average man – is today (Wednesday)21/02/2024 11:20:00
New TUC analysis published today (Wednesday) reveals that the average woman effectively works for free for nearly two months of the year compared to the average man.