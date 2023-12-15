WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Fall in waiting lists welcome but concerns remain over growing maintenance backlog
Rory Deighton said the drop in the number of people waiting for NHS treatment is welcome but the rising maintenance backlog is worrying.
- he estimated number of patients waiting for elective care fell from 6.5 million in September to 6.44 million in October;
- The total waiting list for procedures and appointments fell from 7.77 million to 7.71 million during the same period;
- The maintenance backlog has risen from £10.2bn in 2021/22 to £11.6bn in 2022/23, with the highest risk maintenance increasing 31% from £1.8bn to £2.4bn.
- Ambulance category one call out times fell to 8 minutes 32 seconds in November, compared to 8 minutes 40 seconds in October;
- There were an average of 402 patients in hospital with flu each day last week, up 65% from 243 the previous week;
- Some 506 adults were in hospital with norovirus every day last week on average, up by nearly 25% from 406 the previous week; and
- Staff absences rose to an average of 49,020 on each day last week, up from 47,018 the previous week.
Responding to the latest NHS performance and winter sitrep figures Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s Acute Network, said:
“The drop in the number of people waiting for NHS treatment is welcome news and shows the incredible efforts staff and leaders have made to give patients the care they need. The fact that this comes amid ongoing strikes and system pressures is testament to dedication of staff across the country.
“But NHS staff will need the ongoing support of politicians and leaders in order to continue to tackle this backlog. The upcoming junior doctors strikes could jeopardise all this hard work, leading to more cancelled appointments and operations, while the maintenance backlog rising to £11.6 billion shows the urgent need for more capital so the health service can fix crumbling buildings and invest in vital equipment.
“The growing cost of the high-risk maintenance needed to prevent catastrophic failures or major disruption to clinical services is particularly worrying, with capital budgets already being raided to plug the rising deficits in the day-to-day NHS budget caused by strike action and other cost pressures.
“NHS leaders have told us that increased capital spending is their priority for any new investment after the next election and underinvestment has been the number one issue holding back their progress towards greater productivity. The next government must boost capital funding to allow the service to address the maintenance backlog.
“The rise in winter bugs such as flu and norovirus and staff absences is also a concern and a sign that pressures are only going to ramp up as we get deeper into the cold season.
“While the efforts trusts have put in to prepare for winter have borne fruit, including around 1,500 more beds than last year, services can only cope with so much before patient safety could be put at risk. Bed occupancy is still high despite more beds and delayed discharges remain a major challenge.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Councils warn of rise in synthetic opioid use15/12/2023 10:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to new statistics on drug misuse from the Office for National Statistics
UK Space Agency funding boosts plans for launch from SaxaVord Spaceport and Sutherland Spaceport14/12/2023 12:15:00
Two companies have secured over £6.7 million to develop their world-leading launch technologies in a sustainable way and help cement the UK’s position as Europe’s leading destination for commercial spaceflight activities.
CBI Wales responds to Mark Drakeford's resignation as First Minister14/12/2023 10:25:00
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales responds to Mark Drakeford's resignation as First Minister
Audit Scotland - Scottish prison system facing considerable risks13/12/2023 16:25:00
Scotland’s prison system is facing considerable risks, including the poor performance of the company that transports prisoners to and from custody.
CBI responds to monthly GDP figures13/12/2023 15:25:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist responds to monthly GDP figures
CIPD - 2024 could bring some respite to employers struggling to recruit as labour market slowly cools13/12/2023 14:25:00
Jon Boys, Senior Labour Market Economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responds to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures
NHS Confederation - Partnership enables Wales to lead the way on arts and health approach13/12/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation and Arts Council of Wales have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding to continue arts and health initiatives in Wales.
Firm up foundations for growth or the 2020s will fail to roar - CBI Economic Forecast11/12/2023 16:05:00
The UK is set for another year of weak growth over 2024 as significant headwinds continue to impact the UK economy, according to the CBI’s latest economic forecast.
Tory anti-strike laws will “lead to longer and more frequent strikes”, mayors and council leaders warn11/12/2023 12:15:00
Metro mayors and council leaders from across the UK recently (Saturday) warned that Conservative anti-strike laws will “make disputes harder to solve” and “lead to more frequent and longer strikes”.