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NHS Confederation - Genuine performance progress will make a difference for thousands of NHS patients
Rory Deighton responds to the latest NHS performance figures.
Responding to the latest performance figures from NHS England the director of acute, ambulance and community care, Rory Deighton, said:
"These figures reflect genuine progress on key measures which will make a difference for thousands of NHS patients.
"It’s particularly encouraging to see continued improvements even as demand hits new heights.
"Great credit is due to NHS leaders and staff.
"These are hard-won gains, and there is a long way to go for the health service, but it is good to see the dial shifting on elective waits and the four-hour A&E target, although 12-hour waits remain a real concern.
"Overall ambulance response times have also moved up a gear.
"NHS leaders will be keen to build on this positive momentum, but the threat of further industrial action is casting a long shadow.
"We urge both sides – the government and the BMA - to redouble their efforts to find a way through and reach a deal."
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