NHS Confederation - George Cross a fitting tribute to the hard work and bravery of NHS staff
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the NHS receiving the George Cross.
Responding to the announcement that the NHS has been awarded the George Cross for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“The NHS went into the pandemic with severe staff shortages, and yet hardworking health and care staff rose to the challenge of responding to the unprecedented demands of the prolonged global pandemic. Many staff paid the ultimate sacrifice, tragically losing their lives as a result of direct exposure to the virus while they were caring for those who had fallen ill.
“To date the health service has cared for more than 770,000 Covid patients in hospital and many more in the community, all the while continuing to provide urgent and routine care to millions and delivering a hugely successful vaccination programme.
“Awarding the George Cross to the health service is a fitting tribute to the immense hard work and bravery shown by the millions who work for the NHS, and whilst we celebrate this, we should use the occasion to reflect on the continuing challenges and pressures facing the NHS.
“The pandemic has left us with a huge treatment backlog now topping 6.5 million and left overstretched NHS staff on the brink of burnout, so it is vital that our health service is not just awarded with medals but also handed the resources and support it now desperately needs.”
