WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Get ready for NHS ConfedExpo
NHS ConfedExpo begins today, bringing together health and care leaders across the UK for the first time since before the pandemic.
NHS ConfedExpo takes place 15 and 16 June at Liverpool ACC, joining two of the UK's most significant health and care events to create a single point of focus for health and care leaders and their teams.
The first major gathering of healthcare leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic begins today, when more than 6,000 leaders and their teams meet for NHS ConfedExpo – one of the UK’s largest and most significant health and care conferences.
Taking place across 15 and 16 June in Liverpool, NHS ConfedExpo brings together longstanding conferences from the NHS Confederation and NHS England and NHS Improvement, to create a single point of focus for health and care leaders and their teams.
The event will deliver a mixture of high-profile and influential plenary speakers, theatre sessions, pop-up universities, feature zones and a range of networking opportunities, as well as an exhibition area showcasing the best services and products on offer to support the service.
Speakers on the main stage include:
- Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation
- Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England and NHS Improvement
- Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Karen DeSalvo, chief health officer at Google Health
- David Olusoga, historian, broadcaster and filmmaker
- Joanna Peller, UK Health Lead at Palantir
Key themes to be discussed over the two days include health inequalities; driving recovery; people; collaborations and partnerships; and quality and clinical improvement.
If you can’t be part of the event, follow it as it happens on Twitter #NHSConfedExpo and look out for our video highlights at the end of each day.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Report reiterates importance of long-term funding for social care sector15/06/2022 16:20:00
Assistant director, Nesta Lloyd-Jones, responds to the Health and Social Care Committee report on hospital discharge.
NHS Confederation - NHS faces uphill battle to improve flow of patients through hospital amid staff shortages15/06/2022 15:20:00
Rory Deighton, acute lead at the NHS Confederation, responds to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine's latest report on A&E waiting times.
NHS Confederation - Lack of capital funding risking patient safety and impeding waiting list recovery: new poll of NHS leaders15/06/2022 13:20:00
Our latest member flash poll shows 9 in 10 health leaders say reducing waiting lists is being hindered by a decade long lack of investment.
UNICEF BRIEFING NOTE ON THE SITUATION OF CHILDREN IN UKRAINE15/06/2022 11:25:00
A summary of what was said by Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, at yesterday's daily press briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics15/06/2022 09:25:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills responds to the latest labour market statistics.
CBI responds to the UK government's Digital Strategy14/06/2022 16:25:00
Naomi Weir, CBI Director of Innovation responds to the UK government’s Digital Strategy.
Citizens Advise - Over 40 million targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis bites14/06/2022 15:25:00
Millions more people have been targeted by scammers as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, new research by Citizens Advice has found. More than three quarters of UK adults said they have been targeted by a scammer this year - a 14% increase compared to this time last year.
LGA – festival season isn’t always fun for local taxpayers because of outdated licensing fees, say councils14/06/2022 14:25:00
The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England and Wales, is calling for Government to enable councils to set licensing fees at a level that recovers the full costs of administering the work for each event and premises.
TUC – cost of childcare has risen by over £2,000 a year since 201014/06/2022 13:05:00
The cost of childcare for parents with children under two has increased by more than £2,000 a year since 2010, according to new analysis published by the TUC yesterday.