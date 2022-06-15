NHS Confederation - Get ready for NHS ConfedExpo

The first major gathering of healthcare leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic begins today, when more than 6,000 leaders and their teams meet for NHS ConfedExpo – one of the UK’s largest and most significant health and care conferences.

Taking place across 15 and 16 June in Liverpool, NHS ConfedExpo brings together longstanding conferences from the NHS Confederation and NHS England and NHS Improvement, to create a single point of focus for health and care leaders and their teams.

The event will deliver a mixture of high-profile and influential plenary speakers, theatre sessions, pop-up universities, feature zones and a range of networking opportunities, as well as an exhibition area showcasing the best services and products on offer to support the service.

Speakers on the main stage include:

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England and NHS Improvement

Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Karen DeSalvo, chief health officer at Google Health

David Olusoga, historian, broadcaster and filmmaker

Joanna Peller, UK Health Lead at Palantir

Key themes to be discussed over the two days include health inequalities; driving recovery; people; collaborations and partnerships; and quality and clinical improvement.

If you can’t be part of the event, follow it as it happens on Twitter #NHSConfedExpo and look out for our video highlights at the end of each day.