NHS Confederation - GP Patient Survey reflects the hard work of staff to deliver for patients

These results confirm the value of primary care and reaffirm the importance of its role in leading and delivering neighbourhood health services.

Responding to the publication of the GP Patient Survey 2025, Ruth Rankine, primary care director at the NHS Confederation, said:

"This survey shows some really positive improvements since last year and reflects the hard work from primary care to deliver care for patients at the same time as modernising their approach.

“Despite the continued rise in demand for primary care, it is good to see that more patients are reporting a good overall experience including the use of technology in accessing care.

