NHS Confederation - GP recruitment boost from government funding will help increase appointments
Ruth Rankine comments on news that over 1,503 extra GPs have been hired as part of the government's ‘Plan for Change’
Responding to the government’s announcement that over 1,503 extra GPs have been hired as part of its ‘Plan for Change’, Ruth Rankine, director of the primary care network at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome the news on the recruitment of an extra 1,503 GPs which is a positive step towards getting the additional GPs we need and securing employment for newly qualified doctors. This has been helped by the extra funding invested in the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS) to address workforce challenges.
“Like the rest of the NHS, general practice is seeing unprecedented demand with 60 million more appointments since before the pandemic, so the additional workforce is severely needed to meet patient needs.
“But we shouldn’t stop there – we know that patients value the relationship they have with their GP. Continuity plays a vital role in helping to manage demand on the rest of the system. We look forward to a greater commitment to invest in primary care as part of the ten-year plan and upcoming Spending Review.”
