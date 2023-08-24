WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - 'Grim milestone' of one million cancelled operations in sight as second NHS consultants strike begins
Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of NHS Confederation, comments ahead of the latest round of industrial action
As NHS consultants in England begin their second walkout in the latest round of industrial action in their dispute over pay, Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of NHS Confederation, said:
“As NHS consultants start their second walkout – the 10th round of large-scale strikes by NHS staff in nine months – weary healthcare leaders and teams will be wondering how many more rounds of industrial action the NHS must endure, and how many more patients will have to suffer before all those involved find a way to finally bring this to a close.
“Unfortunately, handling strikes has had to become routine for leaders, with many telling us they’re spending up to a third of their time planning for and dealing with the fallout of repeated walkouts.
“While the work they’ve done has minimised disruption, they nonetheless see and fear the impact it is having on patients and staff alike.
“With strike action backing onto a bank holiday weekend, this round will again have a significant impact on patients. Demand at A&E departments is usually higher on bank holiday weekends, but this combined with operating a Christmas Day level of service in the runup, means that increased pressures will in many places mean patients will be faced with severe delays.
“Healthcare leaders are sympathetic to the concerns of senior medical staff regarding reform of their contract, but also know that this war of attrition with the government is eroding hopes of reducing the backlog and affecting patient care.
“It’s too late to stop this walkout, but the failure to put an end to this situation has put the Prime Minister’s pledge to reduce waiting lists in real jeopardy; another round of industrial action after this one may deliver a knockout blow to backlog hopes.
“All sides must do whatever it takes to avert the further walkout planned by consultants for September and prevent the NHS from reaching the grim milestone of one million cancelled operations.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Further increases in demand show the importance of supporting people to stay well24/08/2023 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS vacancy and workforce statistics24/08/2023 14:25:00
Danny Mortimer responds to the latest NHS vacancy and workforce statistics
Companies House - Companies urged to file accounts early to avoid penalties23/08/2023 15:20:00
If you’re due to file accounts with Companies House by the end of September, allow plenty of time before your deadline.
NHS Confederation - Extra investment in out-of-hospital care can reap billions for the wider economy23/08/2023 14:20:00
Our new research with Carnall Farrah shows that for every £1 invested in community or primary care, there is up to a £14 return back into the economy
Manufacturing output falls at the fastest pace since September 2020 – CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/08/2023 10:20:00
Manufacturers reported the sharpest fall in output volumes since September 2020, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
TUC – sharp rise in CEO pay shows Britain is a land of “grotesque extremes”22/08/2023 14:15:00
Median FTSE 100 CEO pay up by £500,000 last year – new analysis reveals.
UK Space Agency: Water pollution, carbon emissions and biodiversity threats set to be tackled by satellite data services22/08/2023 12:15:00
Work is about to start on a series of innovative climate services that use the unique vantage point of space to provide businesses and other organisations with information about environmental risks and how to mitigate them.
CBI responds to A level and T level results day - 202321/08/2023 12:15:00
CBI recently (17 August 2023) responded to A level and T level results day – 2023.
Children in DR Congo facing worst cholera outbreak in six years, warns UNICEF21/08/2023 10:05:00
A spike in conflict and displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is pushing children into the worst cholera crisis since 2017, warns UNICEF.