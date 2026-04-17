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NHS Confederation - Health care is a team game with good admin at its heart
Dr Layla McCay responds to findings on NHS administration and communications.
Responding to new analysis from The King’s Fund, National Voices and Healthwatch England, including new polling by Ipsos on NHS administration, the director of policy at The NHS Alliance, Dr Layla McCay, said:
"Good administration and prompt, effective communications are a key part of the patient experience.
"It’s worrying that despite steps to address concerns – acknowledged in this report – there is clearly still a long way to go.
"Severe pressures on finances mean many NHS organisations are looking to corporate support functions such as administrative services to make savings.
"However, this report highlights just what a team game health care is – with good admin at its heart.
"As we move at increasing pace from analogue to digital services there is a real opportunity to strengthen and streamline admin processes so accessing information and care is easier to navigate."
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