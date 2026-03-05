WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Health leaders call for government to free up private sector capital investment as public back NHS App
NHS Confederation and NHS Providers welcome strong public backing for the NHS App.
Commenting on new polling from the Health Foundation which shows that while the public backs new NHS App functions, many remain cautious around the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Matthew Taylor, interim chief executive of the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, said:
“It is welcome to see such strong public backing for the NHS App with three-quarters of people happy to use the new functions including booking appointments and choosing a preferred hospital. However, while there is clear support for expanding the NHS App for core tasks, there is public apprehension when it comes to seeking AI-generated advice and concerns over safety more generally.
“When rolled out effectively, AI and digital tools have shown great potential to improve NHS productivity, solve organisation-specific problems and give people control and access to the information they need.
“But if we are to fully unlock the benefits of technology, AI advances must run alongside the government further freeing up private sector capital investment into the NHS including to help fund core NHS digital and IT infrastructure to build trust through strong data governance and cyber security – especially given the hesitation around AI.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Price tag of temporary accommodation to councils set to balloon to almost £4 billion by 2029/30 without action, warns LGA05/03/2026 09:05:00
Price tag of temporary accommodation to councils set to balloon to almost £4 billion by 2029/30 without action, warns LGA
Government must “use every lever” to shield households and firms from global shocks, says TUC04/03/2026 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Spring Statement.
CBI responds to EU Industrial Accelerator Act announcement04/03/2026 14:30:00
Sean McGuire, CBI Director of Europe and International, responds to EU Industrial Accelerator Act announcement
TUC General Council interim statement on Iran04/03/2026 12:15:00
The TUC condemns the dangerous escalation of military actions, precipitated by the attacks launched by the US and Israel over the weekend that flout international law, undermine diplomacy and the prospects for peace.
'Make Wales one of Europe's most competitive and sustainable small economies by 2035' - CBI Wales 'manifesto' challenges party leaders ahead of Senedd election03/03/2026 16:05:00
Ahead of the Welsh election, the CBI has challenged party leaders to transform Wales into one of Europe’s most competitive and sustainable small economies by 2035 - and put a new Welsh Industrial Strategy at the heart of pro-business policies.
Private sector remains under pressure - CBI Growth Indicator03/03/2026 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -13%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless the pessimism has eased noticeably, with expectations at their least negative since November 2024.
Our rights at work are under attack! #StopTheSteal03/03/2026 11:05:00
Reform UK has pledged to rip up legal protections for workers and renters.
“Unfair” youth minimum wage must go, says TUC – as evidence shows the youth rate is seldom used02/03/2026 16:05:00
Ahead of the Spring Statement tomorrow, new analysis by the TUC today (Monday) shows that a million 18-20 year olds – 85 per cent – are already paid above the youth minimum wage, rendering it not only unfair, but also “obsolete” as only 1 in 7 receives it.