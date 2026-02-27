WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Health leaders recognise unacceptable failings in maternity and neonatal care
Rory Deighton responds to the interim findings of the independent National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation chaired by Baroness Amos.
Responding to the interim findings of the independent National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation chaired by Baroness Amos, Rory Deighton, acute director speaking on behalf of the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers said:
"Health leaders will review Baroness Amos’s interim findings in detail as they continue to work constructively with her team on their evidence-gathering and as they draw up their final conclusions.
"They recognise that there have been unacceptable failings in maternity and neonatal care and they are committed to doing everything within their power to ensure these are not repeated. National support will also be needed to tackle the more systemic issues, such as physical estate and staffing levels, as these will require sustained investment to put right.
"Our members are keen for this review, and the national recommendations in the spring, to be a turning point for women, babies and their families so that everyone gets the high quality and safe maternity and neonatal care they deserve."
