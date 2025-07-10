NHS Confederation - Health leaders support ambitious reset plan and commit to a one-system approach

Members of the NI Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON) have expressed support for the ambitious plan published yesterday by Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, to reset health and social care in Northern Ireland.

The plan seeks to address the £600M deficit in the Health and Social Care (HSC) budget, while continuing the task of stabilisation and reform. HSC leaders believe that this plan, which will result in a significant reset for the future, offers a challenging, but workable approach.

Specifically, NICON members welcome the focus on working more closely with the public in a new neighbourhood approach; on capitalising on digital investment; and on driving income generation through innovation and research.

NICON Spokesperson, Professor Mark Taylor, commented: “A crucial element to supporting delivery of this ambitious plan will be building a one-system approach. HSC leaders have been working intensively to create stronger mechanisms for system working. Key priorities will include accessing system efficiencies, reducing unwarranted clinical variation, and embedding these new ways of working to deliver a more collaborative culture.

“There are no overnight fixes, especially in the face of ever-growing demand, but this plan sets out a credible and pragmatic, if challenging, way forward.”