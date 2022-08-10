WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Health leaders warn inflation is wiping out large parts of NHS budget
Dr Layla McCay responds to a briefing from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) on the impact of inflation on public services.
Responding to the Institute for Fiscal Studies briefing on the inflation squeeze on public services, Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation said:
"NHS leaders have been warning for some time that higher than expected inflation is wiping out large parts of the NHS budget. Put simply, the NHS’ budget is worth much less today than the settlement it received at the time of the government’s Spending Review in October.
“This isn’t an abstract problem as the gap in funding will either have to be made up by fewer staff being employed, longer waiting times for care or other areas of patient care being cut back. We are currently seeing very high levels of pressure in the NHS with the challenges of ever-higher levels of patient need and complexity of their conditions, a crumbling estate after a decade of underinvestment and high levels of delayed transfers of care due to the lack of social care workforce. NHS leaders are approaching winter with trepidation.
“The new Prime Minister must provide a top-up in this autumn’s Budget or any emergency Budget they hold to make up the shortfall. The NHS needs at least £3.4bn to make up for inflation during this year alone and as this briefing from the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows, a failure to compensate the Department for Health and Social Care for the impact of inflation will only heighten pressure on the NHS as we move towards a winter that we know will be particularly challenging this year.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Critical that social care workers can develop their skills, but more needed to tackle workforce challenges10/08/2022 12:05:00
Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, responds to the DHSC's announcement of improving career options and training for social care staff.
LGA responds to new heat health alert10/08/2022 11:05:00
"Councils are once again urging people to take care, particularly of those who may be more vulnerable to effects of heat. This includes people who may be older or people with heart and respiratory issues.”
NHS Confederation - Virtually eliminating 104 week waiters ahead of July deadline is testament to tireless efforts across the whole NHS system09/08/2022 16:20:00
Danny Mortimer responds to the news that the NHS has virtually eliminated 104 week waiters for elective care ahead of the end of July deadline.
NHS Confederation - Two tier access to dentistry is fuelling health inequalities and piling pressure on emergency services09/08/2022 15:20:00
Siobhan Melia, chair of the Community Network hosted by the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, responds to a BBC investigation into NHS dentistry.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders respond to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care's interview in The Telegraph09/08/2022 14:20:00
Danny Mortimer responds to Secretary of State Steve Barclay's interview in the Daily Telegraph.
UNICEF welcomes ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Israel after three days of violence take heavy toll on children09/08/2022 13:20:00
“UNICEF welcomes the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Israel after three days of heavy violence.
Safe Sport Day 2022: UNICEF UK calls on sports organisations globally to take the Safe Sports pledge09/08/2022 12:20:00
Safe Sport Day is championed by the International Safeguards for Children in Sport Initiative, a coalition of more than 100 organisations working together to make sport safer for children – this year, UNICEF UK aims to raise further awareness and encourage more organisations to take action.
It’s time for companies to rein in their profits – not for hard pressed workers to cut back even further08/08/2022 16:05:00
TUC Head of Economics Kate Bell recently (05 August 2022) commented on the Governor of the Bank of England’s suggestion that workers’ pay should not keep up with the cost of living and that workers with bargaining power in particular should show restraint
Boris Johnson should act now to ensure his successor can manage cost of living crisis08/08/2022 15:05:00
The CBI Director-General, Tony Danker, has urged the Prime Minister and Chancellor to not allow for a Summer of drift in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.