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NHS Confederation - "Helpful and timely" PAC report on the New Hospital Programme
Dr Layla McCay responds to the Public Accounts Committee's report on the New Hospital Programme.
Responding to the Public Accounts Committee report on the New Hospital Programmethe director of policy at The NHS Alliance, Dr Layla McCay, said:
"This is a helpful and timely report reflecting recommendations from our predecessor organisations, NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, which have come together to form The NHS Alliance.
"The New Hospital Programme has had repeated delays, adding to costs, raising safety challenges, and damaging staff morale.
"NHS leaders agree that the schemes prioritised because of RAAC (decaying reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) should be completed as soon as possible, with regular updates on progress and spending.
"Healthcare leaders also support the call for further assurance on the bed capacity needed in new hospitals, given the commitment to deliver more care in community and neighbourhood settings.
"And we need to see the department’s strategy for investing in its capital assets, including plans to address the very substantial and growing backlog maintenance bill."
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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