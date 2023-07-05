NHS Confederation - HSC75: Health Leaders in Northern Ireland issue statement calling for urgent political leadership and public support

Speaking on behalf of Chairs, Chief Executives and Directors across the HSC, Michael Bloomfield, Chair of the Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON), said:

“Reflecting on the long history of the NHS, its many ground-breaking innovations and the compassion and dedication of our staff, we remain deeply committed to its founding principles. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our amazing workforce who have delivered wonderful care to our community over the past 75 years – most recently in extremely challenging circumstances. It is therefore fitting that this 75th anniversary is celebrated at this time, providing an opportunity to acknowledge and thank all of those staff.

“While the HSC has experienced many challenges over the years, the pressures facing our system today are immense: the political vacuum, the need for sustainable funding, increasing demand and significant workforce pressures, on top of the heavy toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know what needs to happen and we must now do our utmost to turn pressure into possibility. What Professor Rafael Bengoa recognised some years ago still applies: by building on, and more effectively utilising the assets already at our disposal, Northern Ireland could have a world-class health and care system. We agree with the Permanent Secretary, Peter May, that the problems facing our service are all fixable. Furthermore, in our discussion event yesterday, Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation articulated 6 key steps to help us move forward - these are strongly supported by our members.

“To realise this ambition, we must focus on a robust change agenda, with the HSC working in partnership with every aspect of society.

“Firstly, we are calling for urgent political leadership. Elected leaders, whether in Westminster or locally, need to act urgently to resolve the governance gap in Northern Ireland.

“Politicians must secure stable funding, invest in a longer-term workforce plan, and make the challenging decisions to ensure that we are using our allocated resources and assets to best effect. Working with HSC leaders and the public, they must agree and deliver a sustainable 'blueprint' for all health and social care services across the country. Relatively speaking, Northern Ireland is a small place. Collectively, we should be able to get our arms around it and make those key decisions on reconfiguration without delay.