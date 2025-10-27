NHS Confederation - Impact of pharmacy closures on council areas with greatest patient needs worrying, health leaders say

Ruth Rankine said we must ensure pharmacy leaders are empowered and supported to expand their services.

Responding to the new analysis from the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) showing how deprived council areas have been disproportionately impacted by pharmacy closures in the last three years, Ruth Rankine, primary care director and neighbourhood lead at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This analysis from the NPA is very worrying as it shows how pharmacy closures have had the biggest impact on the most deprived council areas with the greatest patient health needs.

“Community pharmacies are a cornerstone of local healthcare. They are often the first point of contact for patients and play a vital role in providing timely access to care, easing pressure on overstretched GP and hospital services.

“The government’s Ten-Year Health Plan recognises the importance of pharmacies in delivering neighbourhood-based care. But to realise this vision, we must ensure pharmacy leaders are empowered and supported to expand their services. The sector holds immense potential to do more for the NHS, but only if it is enabled to do so.”