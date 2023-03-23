WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Inclusive leadership pledge
Sign our inclusive leadership pledge to demonstrate your commitment to being an inclusive leader.
If you are a leader keen to create a psychologically safe working environment for all of your staff, we have developed an inclusive leadership pledge, with nine behaviours you can adopt to model inclusive leadership.
Sign and share the pledge now to demonstrate your commitment to modelling inclusive leadership.
What is an inclusive leader?
Inclusive leaders take action to create, change and innovate while balancing everybody’s views and needs. They have the courage to take conscious steps to break down barriers for all people in society.
They actively seek difference, invite and welcome everyone’s individual contribution, and take steps to seek out full engagement with the processes of decision-making and shaping reality.
Sign our pledge today
We encourage all leaders, and aspiring leaders, across health and care to sign our inclusive leadership pledge.
Share your commitment to role-modelling inclusive leadership:
- Sign the pledge today – it takes less than a minute.
- Share your pledge on social media, using our social card and the hashtag #ILPledge – and encourage others you know to sign up. Tag us on Twitter @NHSC_LGBTQ, @NHSC_BMELeaders and @hcwomenleaders so we can re-share.
- Print and display a poster in your organisation as a visible commitment to inclusive leadership.
Swipe to read the nine inclusive leadership behaviours
This leadership pledge has been developed and co-produced with the support of NHS Confederation’s three leadership networks – the BME Leadership Network; Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network; and Health and Care Women Leaders Network.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation figures23/03/2023 15:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
TUC - 1.5 million more people are in poverty in working households since 201023/03/2023 14:30:00
Conservative government has pushed up working poverty by rewarding wealth instead of work, says TUC
Wales TUC launches action on sexual harassment in the workplace23/03/2023 14:05:00
Wales TUC yesterday (22 March 2023) launched a new toolkit on tackling sexual harassment in the workplace.
UNICEF calls on De Facto authorities to allow girls to return to secondary school in Afghanistan22/03/2023 16:25:00
It’s deeply disappointing to learn that, once again, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan have prevented girls from attending secondary school.
LGA - Cost of living a ‘second health emergency’ after COVID – councils and public health directors22/03/2023 12:25:00
Local health chiefs are warning that the increase in costs of essential food items and energy has created a ‘second health emergency’ after the COVID-19 pandemic.
LGA on Restart report: Devolve employment support to councils22/03/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responds to a Public Accounts Committee report about how the Government’s ‘Restart’ scheme to help recover employment after the pandemic will cost more per person and help fewer people than planned
NHS Confederation responds to the Health Foundation's report on the pressures facing GPs22/03/2023 10:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the Health Foundation's report on pressures facing GPs.
Government inaction after P&O Ferries scandal gives rogue employers a “free pass to act with impunity”, TUC warns20/03/2023 13:15:00
The Conservative government has given rogue employers a “free pass to act with impunity” after the P&O Ferries scandal – the TUC has warned, referring to the unlawful mass sacking of 800 seafarers a year ago.
NHS Confederation - Honesty with the public about what is achievable central to healthcare leaders’ priorities for primary care recovery plan20/03/2023 10:05:00
The NHS Confederation is urging that honesty and realism are core priorities in any recovery plan for primary care.