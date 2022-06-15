NHS Confederation - Lack of capital funding risking patient safety and impeding waiting list recovery: new poll of NHS leaders

And a non-executive director in a mental health trust in the Southwest warned that their organisation was “unable to properly build on investment to date in electronic patient record systems” because of the lack of capital to upgrade the IT network and Wi-Fi infrastructure.



“This will mean continuing frustration for colleagues and patients as our working practices are forced to remain in the last century,” they added.



Leaders also described a disjointed and confusing capital application system, with more than eight in 10 admitting that they do not have the capital funding they need to provide services in the most efficient ways or to increase productivity.



An ICS leader in the North of England said that delays to a hospital rebuilding programme meant that staff were having to work in “appalling conditions” and that the system was facing a “very large bill for propping up” a dilapidated hospital.



They also warned of the effect of surging inflation on building programmes. "We urgently need to build two elective units for elective recovery and beyond but building cost inflation now means we cannot do this for less than £20m and that puts us into a protracted Treasury approval process.”



Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:



"NHS leaders share the Government’s commitment to further boosting NHS efficiency and productivity and are doing all they can to tackle the care backlog that has built up in recent years, but they are being held back in their efforts by a lack of capital funding which is now a major barrier.

“The huge gulf in the NHS’ capital budget combined with a decade long underinvestment in estate, infrastructure and IT systems has left the NHS with run-down buildings, a major maintenance backlog and limited potential for maximising the use of digital technology.



“The Government needs to urgently unlock the capital funding that has already been promised so that work can finally begin up and down the country on new builds as well as addressing the maintenance backlog. The Government then needs to revisit capital funding in the Autumn budget to address the shortfall that has been created. We should be ahead of the pack when it comes to the amount we invest in capital compared to other OECD countries rather than lagging behind as we currently are.



“Failure to do this will mean patient treatment targets being missed, the waiting list backlog growing even larger and patient safety could be put at risk.”



Despite carrying around 105,000 staff vacancies at the last count, the NHS leaders polled questioned how they would house the additional staff they so desperately need without being able to expand and build their estates or access the cash to pay for the equipment extra staff need to do their jobs properly.

This is particularly true in primary care where managers repeatedly warn that they have no additional space on their sites to accommodate new GPs and other additional clinical primary care staff.

Some NHS leaders surveyed also warned that despite being part of the Government’s flagship new hospitals programme they had seen no practical benefit from involvement instead being forced to maintain hospital sites which they described as “short-term wasting assets, with massive backlog maintenance issues.”



The poll was carried out by the NHS Confederation between Tuesday 7 and Friday 10 June 2022, covering health leaders across NHS acute, mental health, community and ambulance service trusts, primary care, and integrated care systems in England. 182 NHS leaders took part.