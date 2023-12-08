WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Latest urgent and emergency care situation report shows rising winter virus levels
Rory Deighton warns that the upcoming junior doctors strike could exacerbate winter pressures.
- The number of general and acute beds occupied by flu patients increased by 53% week-on-week from 153 on average per day to 234;
- But this is 67% lower than the 712 a day during the same week last year;
- Hospital adult norovirus cases rose by 15% to 406 patients on average each day last week, up from 351 the previous week and a 28% rise on last year;
- RSV cases in children also rose 11% from an average of 131 to 146;
- There are nearly 1,400 more general and acute beds open in England compared to last year – up from 99,508 to 100,903;
- But bed occupancy remains around 95%.
Responding to the latest urgent and emergency care winter situation report from NHS England Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s Acute Network, said:
“The rise in winter viruses and staff sickness suggests that the pressure on health services is only going to continue to mount as we get deeper into winter. While NHS leaders and their teams have put in a herculean effort to prepare for winter we know that viruses and staff absences will only continue to increase.
“These winter pressures can only be exacerbated by the upcoming junior doctors strikes which are scheduled for some of the most difficult weeks of the year for NHS services. The risk is that this fresh wave of industrial action will pile even more pressure on to already stretched services.
“It is not too late for the BMA to change its mind and for the government to commence fresh talks in the interest of patients this winter.
“While the efforts trusts have put in to prepare for winter have borne fruit such as around 1,500 more beds than last year, we are worried that services can only cope with so much before patient safety is jeopardised. Bed occupancy is still high despite these new beds and delayed discharges remain a major challenge for hospitals, community and social services.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Sport England's Active Lives Children and Young People survey08/12/2023 12:05:00
We urgently need a strategic approach across government departments to identify and tackle the barriers to children and young people and the least active groups to increase their activity levels.
Use Scottish Budget to back business and jumpstart growth - CBI Scotland08/12/2023 10:05:00
Against a backdrop of high costs, low demand, and sluggish productivity, CBI Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to use the forthcoming Scottish Budget to ramp-up business confidence and investment in a bid to get Scotland growing again.
Only half of young people able to identify correct definition of climate change – UNICEF, Gallup08/12/2023 09:05:00
Most children and young people say they have heard of climate change but only half understand what it is, according to a new UNICEF-Gallup poll, as world leaders gather at this year’s COP28.
CBI - John Edwards speaks at TechUK Digital Ethics Summit 202307/12/2023 10:25:00
John Edwards speaks at TechUK Digital Ethics Summit 2023
NHS Confederation responds to announcement of fresh wave of junior doctor strikes06/12/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor said the new strikes will be a disappointing blow to NHS leaders.
NHS Confederation - Plans to introduce the most significant public health intervention in a generation and phase out smoking are progressing at pace, as the government’s consultation closes today.06/12/2023 13:25:00
Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes responds to Health Inspectorate Wales' Annual Report.
LGA - Section 114 fear for almost 1 in 5 council leaders and chief executives after cashless Autumn Statement06/12/2023 11:25:00
Almost one in five council leaders and chief executives in England surveyed by the Local Government Association think it is very or fairly likely that their chief finance officer will need to issue a Section 114 notice this year or next due to a lack of funding to keep key services running.
CBI responds to Government’s latest immigration proposals05/12/2023 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Government’s latest immigration proposals.
UK Space Agency: COP28: UK climate satellite contracts05/12/2023 12:15:00
Two space companies have been awarded major contracts to work on a UK-led climate satellite mission, during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, UAE.