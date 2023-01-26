WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Latest winter situation report reveals that the NHS is under more pressure than it was last year
Dr Layla McCay comments on the latest winter situation report and workforce data.
- Ambulances transported 77,937 patients to A&Es across the country last week, up from 72,009 the week before.
- Despite the increase in patients, fewer hours were lost to delays outside hospitals last week (10,170) compared to the previous seven days (13,921).
- More people called NHS 111 last week, with 316,394 calls answered (up from 301,045 the week before).
- While the number of patients remaining in hospital who no longer need to be there has decreased slightly from the week before (from 14,036 to 13,566), bed occupancy remains high, with more than 19 in 20 beds occupied across adult general and acute hospital wards (95.1%).
- The number of patients in hospital with flu has fallen down to 2,034 (of which 1,893 patients were in general and acute beds and 141 in critical care beds), from a peak of 5,441 in the week ending 1 January.
- However, norovirus cases are up, with 371 adult beds occupied by patients with D&V/norovirus-like symptoms last week - twice as many as this time last year - and up from 344 in the week before.
Responding to the latest winter situation report and workforce data, Dr Layla McCay director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The latest winter situation report shows the continued pressures that NHS leaders and their staff are under. As they get further into the new year, our members say they are continuing to work in difficult conditions as they contend with sustained industrial action which carries risks to patient safety.
“Whilst staff absence is down and the number of people in hospital with flu continues to decrease, the new data released today tells us that the NHS is under more pressure than it was last year. Bed occupancy remains high and there are still over 13,500 medically fit patients who are stuck in hospital but unable to be discharged in part due to insufficient availability of social care support. This means that we will continue to see patients having to wait in hospital corridors for a bed to become free. It’s also worrying to see that twice as many beds as this time last year are filled by people with norovirus cases – a concerning development that we will need to keep a close eye on.
"We are grateful to the public for their continued support at this difficult time and are pleased to see that more people are using NHS 111 to seek advice where appropriate. We call on the public to continue using services responsibly as we enter a period of sustained industrial action, and to appreciate the pressures NHS staff are working under.
“Yet, against this backdrop the NHS continues to deliver. It is testament to the hard work of NHS staff that they have achieved a reduction in handover delays and are making in-roads into elective waiting lists despite the fundamental capacity gap they are facing. We are also seeing more people come out of hospital and go into the community, with nearly 500 patients discharged from hospital last week.
“We must continue to learn from the harsh lessons of this winter and the government should do all it can to put us in a better position for next time. Critical to that is addressing the worsening workforce crisis we continue to see in health and care whilst also reaching a compromise with the unions so we can overcome this impasse that is holding the NHS back.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Protecting those in poverty a critical priority - LGA response to JRF report on poverty26/01/2023 12:20:00
Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responded to a Joseph Rowntree Foundation annual report on poverty, which shows that 13.4 million people were in poverty during 2020/21 including 3.9 million children
‘Local audit is in crisis’ – LGA responds to NAO report on Timeliness of Local Auditor Reporting26/01/2023 09:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responded to a report by the National Audit Office on the timeliness of local auditor reporting
11 months of war in Ukraine have disrupted education for more than five million children - UNICEF25/01/2023 13:25:00
The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than five million children, UNICEF warned today, calling for increased international support to ensure children do not fall further behind. The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 8 years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.
11 months of war in Ukraine have disrupted education for more than five million children – UNICEF25/01/2023 10:10:00
The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than five million children, UNICEF warned, calling for increased international support to ensure children do not fall further behind. The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 8 years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.
Audit Wales - Local authorities find it difficult to empower people and communities to be more self-reliant and less dependent on services25/01/2023 09:10:00
In recent years local government in Wales has faced significant pressures, dealing with crisis after crisis, but with less resource now available they need communities and people to do more for themselves
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders will welcome government’s recommitment to narrowing the gap in Healthy Life Expectancy by 203024/01/2023 16:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the government's announcement of their Major Conditions Strategy.
UK manufacturing output flat, but cost and price inflation ease to slowest pace since 2021 - CBI Industrial Trends Survey24/01/2023 15:05:00
Cost and pricing pressures in UK manufacturing remain high, but shows signs of easing, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends survey. In the quarter to January, average unit costs grew at the slowest pace since April 2021, while domestic selling price inflation was the slowest since July 2021. But both remained far above their long-run averages.
We must shift the narrative on ageing and disability – LGA responds to Archbishops’ Commission report on Reimagining Care24/01/2023 11:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to ‘Care and Support Reimagined’, a report from the Archbishops’ Commission
NHS Confederation - Mental health leaders are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of those who need inpatient care24/01/2023 10:25:00
Sean Duggan OBE responds to the government's announcement of a rapid review of patient safety in mental health inpatient settings.