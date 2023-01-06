WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Latest winter situation report underlines the pressures NHS leaders, their staff and patients are enduring
Matthew Taylor comments on the latest winter situation report for urgent and emergency care.
The latest winter situation report shows:
- Flu cases in hospital jumped up by almost a half (47%) last week, with 5,105 patients with flu in general and acute hospital beds, up from 3,479 the previous week.
- The number of patients with Covid in hospital rose by almost 1,200 on the previous week, with an average of 9,390 patients in hospital with Covid every day.
- NHS 111 answered the second highest number of calls ever in a week, with 410,618 calls answered, up from 365,258 last week and 382,021 last year - a level of demand which has not been seen since the start of the Covid pandemic.
- Hospital bed occupancy remains high, with more than nine in ten beds (93%) occupied.
- There are 12,809 patients occupying hospital beds who were medically fit to be discharged.
- 7,836 hours were lost to handover delays on an average day, nearly 55,000 in a week.
Responding to the latest winter situation report for urgent and emergency care, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“The latest winter situation report underlines the stark reality of the pressures that NHS leaders, their staff and patients are enduring. As they wearily enter a new year, our members say they continue to manage crisis conditions with inherent risks to patient safety as the prospect of sustained industrial action looms large.
“It is very concerning to see that the number of people in hospital with flu has risen by nearly 50 per cent in the last week and that Covid cases also continue to rise, as staff in NHS 111 answered a near record number of calls – a level of demand which has not been seen since the start of the Covid pandemic.
"We are grateful for the public support at this difficult time and call on them to try to minimise the risk of disease transmission by being fully vaccinated, to use services responsibly and to appreciate the pressures NHS staff are working under.
“Hospital bed occupancy remains high, with more than 90 per cent of beds occupied and discharge delays show no sign of waning as 13,000 people who are medically fit unable to do so due in part due to a dearth lack of social care support. This means that unfortunately we will continue to see patients held in hospital corridors as they wait for a bed to become free, ambulances queuing outside of hospitals which will lengthen waiting times and the danger of more patients being discharged into inappropriate settings because hospitals are desperate to free up beds.
“Yet, against this backdrop the NHS continues to deliver for its patients, including slashing the list of patients who have been waiting for elective procedures and patients waiting 78 weeks, as well as driving improvements in cancer waits and utilising virtual wards so more people can be cared for in the community. The leaders we speak to are pulling out all the stops in local integration and innovation, but sadly the impact is only marginal in the face of the fundamental capacity gap.
“We must learn the harsh lessons of this winter and Government must commit to giving the health and care system the tools and support it needs to avoid next winter being as bad as this one. Critical to that is rapid action to address the worsening workforce crisis in health and care, as a first and vital step, and reaching a compromise with the unions to stop this damaging industrial action.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement: Gigabit connections for every new build06/01/2023 12:20:00
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Government’s announcement of new laws to ensure new homes in England will be built with gigabit broadband connections and telecoms firms will be able to get faster broadband to people living in blocks of flats.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA's announcement on strike ballots06/01/2023 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the British Medical Association's (BMA) announcement that they will ballot junior doctors over a 72-hour strike.
TUC: Attacking the right to strike does nothing to resolve current disputes05/01/2023 16:15:00
Responding to today’s (Thursday) attack on the right to strike to defend workers’ pay and conditions, the TUC has said that the Prime Minister should concentrate on fixing our public services, not attacking public sector staff.
New TUC leader calls for urgent meeting with Rishi Sunak to help resolve public sector disputes05/01/2023 13:20:00
TUC head calls on PM to change approach, and urges ministers to work constructively with unions
NHS Confederation responds to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new year speech05/01/2023 12:10:00
Matthew Taylor responds to a speech from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he set out his government's priorities for the year ahead.
Audit Scotland - Elaine Boyd named in the King’s New Year’s Honours list04/01/2023 14:20:00
Audit Scotland Director Elaine Boyd is “overjoyed and humbled” after being named in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.
Buy Smart to Avoid a Dodgy Deal during January Sales, recommends RoSPA04/01/2023 13:20:00
With Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, make sure you don't burn a hole anywhere else by ensuring you buy safely during the January Sales, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is recommending.
UNICEF - UN Humanitarian leaders urge security council to preserve cross-border aid lifeline to north west Syria04/01/2023 12:20:00
United Nations Security Council resolution 2642 – which allows for life-saving humanitarian aid to be delivered to north-west Syria from across the Turkish border – is set to expire in eight days.
NHS Confederation comment on NHS pressures03/01/2023 10:15:00
Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation comments on the current NHS pressures.