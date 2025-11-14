WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Launch of Pathways to Progress: BME Leadership in the NHS survey
NHS staff from BME backgrounds are encouraged to make their voice heard in this new survey on leadership diversity, career development and racism.
The NHS Confederation’s BME Leadership Network is inviting black and minority ethnic staff currently working across the NHS staff to take part in a national survey exploring leadership diversity, career development and anti-racism.
With increasing reports of racism across the NHS and the data from the 2024 Workforce Race Equality Standard highlighting that not much has changed, improving BME staff experience is essential to improving staff retention, leadership diversity and patient care.
This research acts as a follow-up to the Shattered Hopes report published in 2022 which shared the reflections on the lived experience of senior black and minority ethnic leaders in the NHS.
The findings and recommendations from this second phase of research will be analysed and shared in a forthcoming research-backed publication to be published in Spring 2026.
A key part of this research is to identify examples of solutions and good practice that have been implemented to help drive improvement - these will form part of the report recommendations.
The survey is designed to help us understand experiences of NHS leadership, either as an observer of NHS leaders or as an existing or aspiring leader.
Take part and support this vital piece of research.
The survey closes at 9am on Monday 1 December 2025.
Please use our comms pack to help communicate this survey to your diverse workforce, so we can hear from as many voices as possible.
For further information please email the BME Leadership Network: BLN@nhsconfed.org.
