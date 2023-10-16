NHS Confederation letter encourages chairs and CEOs to sign up to the NHS Sexual Safety Charter

The NHS Confederation's Health and Care Women Leaders Network calls for NHS chairs and CEOs to sign up to NHS England’s Sexual Safety Charter.

NHS England released its first ever charter on sexual safety at work last month, with ten pledges for organisations to follow to safeguard staff. The NHS Confederation is a founding signatory of the charter through NHS Employers.

The NHS Confederation’s Health and Care Women Leaders Network guiding group have written to chairs and CEOs of Integrated Care Boards and provider trusts, encouraging them to sign-up and adopt the pledges. The letter has also been endorsed by the NHS Confederation’s ICS Network Board.

The letter follows the Health and Care Women Leaders Network response to the launch of the pledge last month and a blog by Dr Kathy McLean, guiding group member of the network.

Read the letter in full.