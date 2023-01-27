WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - LGBT+ History Month 2023
LGBT+ History Month celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness and combats prejudice with education.
The annual event, which takes place every February, began in 2005. This year’s national theme is #BehindTheLens and celebrates LGBTQ+ peoples’ contribution to cinema and film – with a focus on claiming the past, celebrating the present and creating a positive future towards social justice and fairness.
During the month, the Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network will be actively sharing details of local and national events via Twitter and will be launching some new resources. Do follow us on Twitter for regular updates and tweet us using the hashtag #LGBTplusHM.
Feature your activity
During LGBT+ History Month trusts across England have the opportunity to demonstrate how they are taking action to support LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace. If your network or trust is hosting an event, a blog or a specific resource, let us know and we can promote it to our network and beyond.
Useful resources
The Health and Care LGBTQ+ Network launched their LGBTQ+ Inclusion Framework in October 2022. The framework is built on six pillars to enable health and care leaders to ensure their working culture and services are LGBTQ+ inclusive.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published census data around sexual orientation and gender identity data – a useful tool to support LGBTQ+ healthcare and a workforce that is inclusive and representative.
The Royal College of Psychiatrists have committed to twelve actions for an LGBTQ+ friendly workplace. This follows their survey of College members in 2022, which revealed that one in two psychiatrists has experienced hostility at work because of their sexuality or gender identity.
The BMA has a range of resources which explore the experiences of LGBTQ+ doctors and medical students in education, training and the workplace. A BMA report in partnership with the Association of LGBTQ+ Doctors and Dentists (GLADD), has found that fewer than half of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer respondents feel able to be open about their sexual orientation where they work or study. A little over a third feel able to be open about their gender identity.
Peter Molyneux, chair of the Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network shares the challenges of being authentic while in a leadership role, and what it means to be an authentic leader.
NHS South East Leadership Academy are organising a number of free online sessions during February and March. These cover LGBTQ+ affirmative practice; LGBTQ+ history; and LGBTQ+ identities and mental health.
Trailblazers
As part of LGBT+ History Month, we are keen to showcase some of the LGBTQ+ and ally trailblazers working in health and social care. Over the month we will be adding to this list, so please share the people that have inspired you, raised awareness of LGBTQ+ health needs or raised the profile of LGBTQ+ people.
They can be historic or contemporary and we'd like you to include a line on why they should be recognised. Please email any suggestions to us or tweet your trailblazer using the hashtag #LGBTQHealthTrailblazers.
Dr Mags Portman - Mags was called a "pioneer within the sexual health sector". She advocated for access and usage of pre-exposure prophylaxis medication (PrEP) to reduce incidence of HIV/AIDS in the United Kingdom. Portman has been attributed with preventing thousands of new HIV diagnoses through her work ensuring PrEP accessibility.
Lord Michael Cashman - Lord Cashman is a former actor, member of the House of Lords, and founded LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall.
Alan L. Hart (also known as Robert Allen Bamford Jr) - Alan was an American physician, radiologist, tuberculosis researcher, writer, and novelist. He was one of the first trans men to undergo hysterectomy in the United States. He pioneered the use of x-ray photography in tuberculosis detection and helped implement TB screening programs that saved thousands of lives.
Tracy MyHill OBE - Tracy made an outstanding contribution to LGBT equality during her time in chief executive, deputy chief executive and HR director roles. She encouraged and inspired people to discuss LGBT issues within Swansea and Cardiff and Vale Health Boards and across the UK Ambulance Sector ensuring board level commitment and LGBT staff networks were actively involved in the decision making processes.
Christine Burns MBE - Christine is a British political activist known for her work with Press for Change, a key lobbying and legal support organisation for trans people in the UK. She fights for transgender rights, helped put together new employment legislation and the Gender Recognition Act and wrote the first ever official guidance on trans health for the Department of Health and Social Care.
