NHS Confederation - Long-term social care investment needed for sector sustainability

The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Senedd Local Government and Housing Committee's report on hospital discharge.

Responding to the Senedd Local Government and Housing Committee’s report on The role of local authorities in supporting hospital discharges, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes, said:

“We welcome the committee’s inquiry and corresponding report on this crucial topic, which highlights our key concerns and calls throughout.

“This includes the importance of closer working between health and social care and the need for greater transparency of reporting key data and performance metrics, with better data sharing protocols to improve visibility and analysis of the full picture across health and social care in Wales. Key to this is the interoperability of digital systems, and therefore the standardisation of electronic care records across health and social care, which requires further investment to achieve.

“Other key points include the need for early involvement of social care workers by embedding joint hospital discharge teams across all major hospitals in Wales to improve the overall discharge process and, in turn, patient outcomes.

“Finally, we know that high levels of social care staff vacancies pose significant challenges for the sector, with a knock-on effect on the NHS and its wider services. Unless we improve pay, working conditions and development opportunities for social care staff, efforts across the entire health and care system will continue to stall, with staff and patients bearing the brunt.”