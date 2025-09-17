WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Long-term social care investment needed for sector sustainability
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Senedd Local Government and Housing Committee's report on hospital discharge.
Responding to the Senedd Local Government and Housing Committee’s report on The role of local authorities in supporting hospital discharges, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes, said:
“We welcome the committee’s inquiry and corresponding report on this crucial topic, which highlights our key concerns and calls throughout.
“This includes the importance of closer working between health and social care and the need for greater transparency of reporting key data and performance metrics, with better data sharing protocols to improve visibility and analysis of the full picture across health and social care in Wales. Key to this is the interoperability of digital systems, and therefore the standardisation of electronic care records across health and social care, which requires further investment to achieve.
“Other key points include the need for early involvement of social care workers by embedding joint hospital discharge teams across all major hospitals in Wales to improve the overall discharge process and, in turn, patient outcomes.
“Finally, we know that high levels of social care staff vacancies pose significant challenges for the sector, with a knock-on effect on the NHS and its wider services. Unless we improve pay, working conditions and development opportunities for social care staff, efforts across the entire health and care system will continue to stall, with staff and patients bearing the brunt.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to inflation data for August 202517/09/2025 16:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to inflation data for August 2025
CIPD - Meaningful consultation needed on key Employment Rights Bill measures to ensure they don’t act as a headwind on employment growth17/09/2025 15:25:00
ONS labour market figures show further fall in vacancies against an uncertain economic backdrop
LGA responds to national supervised toothbrushing programme17/09/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government's announcement on the national supervised toothbrushing programme
NHS Confederation welcomes ‘stress test’ plans to ease the strain on the NHS17/09/2025 13:25:00
Rory Deighton said private capital investment is needed to repair crumbling estates and driving down waiting lists.
CBI CEO responds to UK-US nuclear deal16/09/2025 16:05:00
CBI CEO yesterday responded to UK-US nuclear deal.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in August 202516/09/2025 13:10:00
This report was issued in September 2025 and covers the time period 1 August 2025 to 31 August 2025 inclusive.
UK Space Agency: Space projects unlock climate and transport innovations16/09/2025 12:15:00
6 innovative projects will use satellite technology and AI, following £1.5 million in UK Space Agency funding.
Businesses warn rising costs and ERB threaten jobs and growth - CBI/Pertemps ETS Survey 202515/09/2025 12:15:00
The latest annual CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 2025 highlights a UK labour market facing mounting pressures as businesses grapple with rising costs, regulatory changes, and an increasingly challenging economic environment.
Citizens Advice - One in five struggled to pay water bill in last year15/09/2025 11:05:00
As water bills rocket, more than two fifths (42%) of households facing problems have been pushed into cutting back on essentials such as energy and groceries, while over a third (35%) are rationing water as a result, Citizens Advice has found.