NHS Confederation - Major strides in waiting lists in Wales, with some record reductions
The NHS Wales activity and performance statistics for November and December show a mixed picture, with significant progress in planned care.
- In November, there were just under 757,900 referral to treatment (RTT) patient pathways waiting to start treatment, a decrease of around 23,400 since October (and 44,000 less than the same time last year).
- There were just over 38,100 pathways waiting longer than one year for their first outpatient appointment, a decrease from the previous month, and 62.9% less than the peak in August 2022. This was the lowest figure since October 2020.
- In November, just under 6,900 pathways were waiting more than two years, 90.2% lower than the peak, a month-on-month decrease of 450 (6.1%) and 17,500 less than the same month last year.
- In December there were just under 87,700 attendances to all emergency departments, an average of 2,828 attendances per day; this was 159 attendances less per day on average than in the previous month but similar to last December.
Responding to the NHS Wales activity and performance statistics for November and December, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Nesta Lloyd-Jones, said:
“It’s very positive to see progress across a range of measures in planned care in Wales. For example, the overall waiting list saw the biggest monthly reduction on record in November, with December looking to follow suit.
“While not every performance area improved from October to November, many are strides ahead of where they were the same time last year, showing overall system progress and a real drive for improvement. This includes considerable improvements in ambulance handover delays over the last year, due to the unrelenting focus of NHS and local authorities to improve patient flow, leading to faster care and better outcomes for patients.
“We know there are still lots of people waiting for a long time for their treatment, but we must shine a spotlight on this progress. NHS leaders and their teams are committed to improving productivity, increasing activity and using innovative methods to tackle waits, ultimately improving patients’ outcomes and, hopefully, lives.
“But the NHS can’t rely on unplanned targeted funding alone to improve performance, treat more people and deliver better care. Without a wholesale shift in focus to prevention, a sustainable plan for social care and a re-think on capital investment, there is a risk surges in progress will be short lived.”
