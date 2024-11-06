WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Mental Health Bill long-awaited step towards tackling disparities in detentions
Members have been calling for this for a very long time, so it is very welcome that it will now come before Parliament.
Responding to the Mental Health Bill being introduced to Parliament Emma Paveley, interim assistant director of the NHS Confederation's Mental Health Network, said:
“This bill is a long-awaited step forward in reforming the out-dated Mental Health Act and making it fit for the 21st century. Our members have been calling for this for a very long time, so it is fantastic that it will now come before Parliament.
“These reforms are essential if we are going to start to address the unacceptable disparities in rates of detention for people from some ethnic minority backgrounds. We know black people are more than three times more likely to be detained under the Act, whilst those with a learning disability and autistic people have also been found to have been inappropriately sectioned and often detained for long periods of time.
"The Bill should stop people with learning disabilities and autistic people being detained long-term unless they also have a serious mental health condition, but only when there is sufficient and appropriate community care in place to support them instead. A plan on how this capacity will be built up is vital, otherwise people will continue to be detained inappropriately.
“We welcome the government’s commitment to shift more care into the community. This not only supports better patient outcomes but is a more efficient use of NHS funding. But we need to make sure the right provision is in place.
“Our members have been struggling to meet rapidly rising demand since before the pandemic, with capacity often falling short of what is needed. People with mental health needs, and also those with learning disabilities and autistic people are waiting for far too long for appropriate care and support. The mental health estate has also experienced years of underinvestment.
“We have worked closely with government over the last eight years to reflect member views during this process of reform, and we look forward to working with the new government on the implementation of the new Bill.”
