WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Mental health leaders are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of those who need inpatient care
Sean Duggan OBE responds to the government's announcement of a rapid review of patient safety in mental health inpatient settings.
Responding to the Written Ministerial Statement that announces a rapid review in to the safety of patients in inpatient mental healthcare settings, Sean Duggan OBE chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network said:
“Health leaders working in mental health services are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of those who need inpatient care. They are clear that the examples we have seen and heard of in recent months are simply not acceptable and await the findings of the review with interest.
“Alongside this review the Draft Mental Health Bill is an important step towards badly needed reform and we urge government to bring the legislation forward without delay. Mental health leaders agree with the conclusion of the Joint Committee on the Draft Mental Health Bill’s report published last week that the legislation can only be implemented with provision for the right workforce and adequate resourcing. “
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders will welcome government’s recommitment to narrowing the gap in Healthy Life Expectancy by 203024/01/2023 16:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the government's announcement of their Major Conditions Strategy.
UK manufacturing output flat, but cost and price inflation ease to slowest pace since 2021 - CBI Industrial Trends Survey24/01/2023 15:05:00
Cost and pricing pressures in UK manufacturing remain high, but shows signs of easing, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends survey. In the quarter to January, average unit costs grew at the slowest pace since April 2021, while domestic selling price inflation was the slowest since July 2021. But both remained far above their long-run averages.
We must shift the narrative on ageing and disability – LGA responds to Archbishops’ Commission report on Reimagining Care24/01/2023 11:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to ‘Care and Support Reimagined’, a report from the Archbishops’ Commission
TUC: Hundreds of NHS buildings in London still contain deadly asbestos24/01/2023 09:25:00
The TUC and a group of MPs yesterday (Monday) warned hundreds of NHS buildings across London still contain asbestos – including hospitals.
Audit Wales - We’ve looking to hire Audit Leads (Accounts) to join our team.23/01/2023 16:20:00
Audit Wales is looking to recruit fixed term and permanent Audit Leads (Accounts), with roles available across Wales; at least two of these roles will be based within our North Wales region.
New chair welcomed to Wales Audit Office23/01/2023 15:20:00
We’re delighted to welcome Dr Kathryn Chamberlain as Chair of the Wales Audit Office Board.
Citizens Advice responds to the Business Secretary’s warning for energy suppliers to end mistreatment of customers23/01/2023 14:20:00
Citizens Advice responds to the Business Secretary’s warning for energy suppliers to end mistreatment of customers
NHS Confederation - It's right to invest in appropriate settings, but we need to stop people reaching crisis in the first place23/01/2023 13:20:00
Sean Duggan OBE, chief executive of the Mental Health Network, responds to DHSC's announcement on allocated funds to mental health crisis services.
Local government workforce shortages adding to service pressures – LGA survey20/01/2023 14:15:00
The significant staff shortages in local government risk having a serious impact on councils’ capacity to deliver services. It is also restricting their ability to help government meet key pledges.
Councils need urgent clarity about how addiction services will be funded in future – LGA responds to adult substance misuse treatment statistics20/01/2023 13:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures showing that the number of people accessing drug and alcohol treatment services has increased in the last year