NHS Confederation - Millions could benefit from NHS robotics drive - but capital investment is key

Responding to NHS England’s announcement that more patients will benefit from robotic surgery over the next decade, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“The expansion of robotic surgery is avery welcome step that will benefit both patients and the NHS. Robotic surgery programmes show significant efficiency gains by allowing surgeons and consultants to carry out more procedures while also leading to improved patient outcomes.

“These efficiency gains can build upon the work health leaders have already undertaken to improve productivity, including setting up separate sites for surgery so that routine operations are not cancelled due to spikes in demand for emergency care.

“Increased productivity also has a positive impact on staff morale and retention – it can help address workforce development needs and having robotic surgery capabilities can attract consultants to positions at hospitals, helping to fill staffing gaps.

“But to achieve these productivity boosts requires the upfront investment in robotic surgery technologies – which can often be very expensive. This is why it is so important for the government to continue to increase capital investment into the health service to make up for decades of underinvestment. We are also urging the government to lift the ban on private investment into the NHS to enable the building of new healthcare facilities while also supporting economic growth and local regeneration.”

