NHS Confederation - MPs voting on Tobacco and Vapes Bill another 'important step' towards reducing impact of smoking

Responding to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill returning to Parliament on Tuesday Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:

“This marks another important step towards reducing the huge impact of smoking on people’s health and society. Tackling the harms of tobacco and vaping is a key goal of local health and care leaders, with smoking remaining the leading cause of preventable illness and is a key driver of health inequalities, with higher prevalence of smoking in areas with higher levels of deprivation.

“Ultimately the goal is a smoke free future for Britain, with smoking causing 76,000 deaths a year in the UK and is one of the leading causes of cancer. We know radical measures are needed if we want to make our nation healthier.

“Preventing children and young people from starting to smoke or vape is also a vital step to protecting the next generation.

“This will be a long journey, with many steps along the way, so it is not surprising that there will be hard decisions which will need to be carefully considered and thought through. But as a society it seems we recognise that this is the right direction of travel.

“Our members welcome this Bill as further indication that the government is not shying away from difficult and potentially unpopular decisions to bring in a healthier future for the next generation.”

Tobacco and Vapes Bill: call for evidence