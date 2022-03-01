WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - NAO report on COVID-19 vaccination rollout highlights need for sustainable way forward
Ruth Rankine responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Responding to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation said:
“This report by the National Audit Office is a welcome acknowledgement of just how hard the NHS, and especially those in primary care have worked to deliver the biggest vaccination programme in the NHS’s history.
“Despite a multitude of hurdles primary care has consistently shown just how fast and agile it can be delivering 87 million vaccinations in less than a year to October 2021 and a further 38 million boosters this winter. This is a truly incredible achievement considering the fact it has done so alongside delivering many other non-vaccination services including millions of face-to-face appointments for patients.
“When NHS and partners organisations come together behind a shared purpose, we show just how effective and efficient we are and there is much to learn from this collaborative working and take forward as we continue to ramp up services and recover from the last two years.
“Our members would echo the NAO’s point on the importance of moving the vaccination programme onto a sustainable footing. Crucially it will be key that communication and delivery of the next phase of vaccination is clearly understood in the weeks and months ahead and that progress is maintained especially for elderly and vulnerable groups and as children become eligible for vaccination from April.
“It is also really important to acknowledged that vaccine hesitancy still remains in some parts of the population. Primary care continues to work very innovatively including running outreach vaccination clinics and in explaining and educating local communities on the benefits of getting vaccinated.”
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in England
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.
LGA responds to Action for Children research on early help services01/03/2022 12:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new data from Action for Children on the number of children missing out on early help services
UK-New Zealand trade deal lacks important protections for workers, says TUC01/03/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement of a trade deal between the UK and New Zealand
NHS Confederation - Supporting the campaign to #WorkWithoutFear01/03/2022 11:40:00
Dr Layla McCay welcomes the new campaign launched yesterday by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.
LGA: Receive £150 energy rebate payment quicker by setting up council tax direct debit01/03/2022 10:40:00
Millions of people should look to set up a direct debit to pay their council tax bill from April so they can receive their £150 energy rebate payment as quickly as possible, the Local Government Association says.
Hike in rail fares will hit passenger numbers and make it harder for city centres to recover – TUC01/03/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the rise of 3.8% for regulated rail fares.