NHS Confederation - New AI-powered data tool launched to help hospitals improve their performance and productivity

The NHS Confederation and Beamtree have launched The Evolve Collaborative, a “groundbreaking partnership” designed to help NHS trusts delivering acute services in England to improve patient outcomes and their efficiency by unlocking what they can learn from their operational data.

Combining a “world class” analytics platform from Beamtree with the NHS Confederation’s convening power and improvement expertise, The Evolve Collaborative will help health leaders, clinicians, and operational teams to benchmark their performance, identify variation, and implement data-driven improvements.

The Evolve Collaborative features a state-of-the-art analytics platform that uses AI and machine learning to forecast future trends, enabling trusts to anticipate their challenges and model the impact of interventions. This is complemented by dynamic benchmarking tools and customisable dashboards tailored to different roles within NHS organisations.

The collaborative will convene peer-to-peer learning communities, facilitated by experienced improvement specialists, where members can share best practice, explore variation, and co-design solutions to shared challenges. These communities are safe spaces for collaboration, structured around members’ priorities.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

"The NHS needs bold, innovative solutions to meet the challenges it faces. The health service is awash with data but short on actionable insight, with too much focus on looking back and assuring and not enough looking forwards, learning and improving.

“The Evolve Collaborative seeks to empower clinicians, boards and operations leaders with the data they need. The collaborative will be a driven by our members and will encourage them to be curious about who else is doing things differently, and to ask ‘why’.

“By combining predictive analytics with peer learning, we’re giving NHS leaders the tools and support they need to drive real, measurable improvement."

Marek Stepniak, chief executive of Beamtree, said:

"We are proud to partner with the NHS Confederation to launch the Evolve Collaborative, which will enable NHS trusts to make smarter decisions, faster - improving care, reducing waste, and delivering better outcomes for patients.

Our experience with Health Roundtable in Australia and New Zealand has delivered measurable improvements in healthcare delivery. These insights have already helped providers on the other side of the world achieve tangible outcomes and we look forward to bringing this proven model of learning and collaboration to the UK.

“It is exciting to be supporting members to achieve both in-year savings and clinical improvement through the combination of state-of-the-art analytics, predictive forecasting and peer learning.”

Membership of The Evolve Collaborative is open to NHS Trusts and Foundation Trusts delivering acute services in England.

To learn more, visit nhsconfed.org/Evolve, or contact jim.palmer@nhsconfed.org