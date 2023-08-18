WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - New cancer target ambitions must be matched with resources
Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of NHS Confederation, responds to the streamlining of cancer diagnosis and treatment targets
Responding to new NHS cancer targets to speed up diagnosis and treatment Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of NHS Confederation, said:
“Given the need to simplify and prioritise targets in the NHS, healthcare leaders will welcome this proposal to focus cancer targets on these three logical and complimentary areas, that really zero in on identifying, diagnosing and treating cancer more rapidly.
“The focus on rapid diagnostics will give patients more certainty faster, reducing the time they spend anxiously waiting for results, and this earlier assessment should help improve outcomes.
“Under the current two-week standard, a person could get the required referral to a specialist in 14 days but might still spend several more weeks going to different appointments and tests, so a clearer timescale for diagnosis is sensible.
“Trusts are already doing everything in their power to get cancer waits down and are now seeing the highest recorded levels of referrals and treatment for cancer, but despite this the bigger picture is one of a health service struggling due to capacity issues, with cancer treatment rates still some way from the operational standard.
“So while a greater clarity of focus will be welcomed by health leaders, changing the targets alone will not be enough to see improvement; delivery against these new targets will require the health service to have the appropriate resources and infrastructure.
“Health leaders will want to see these renewed ambitions for cancer diagnosis and treatment matched with financial backing for cancer services and the NHS to repair and expand its estate, improve the bed base, and rapidly get more staff into the service.
“Our members are open to new ways of working so they will also be intrigued by the government’s proposed idea of patients going directly to an NHS diagnostic centre rather than via their GP. This is not currently an option, and whilst it is interesting, we should not raise patients expectations about a service that is not currently available.”
Widespread clinical support for reforming NHS cancer standards to speed up diagnosis for patients
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Time to introduce mandatory disability pay gap reporting, says TUC18/08/2023 14:05:00
New EHRC report reveals disabled people continue to be at high risk of poverty.
CBI Scotland responds to latest GERS figures18/08/2023 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently responded to latest GERS figures.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Wales TUC welcome new learning centre at Tesco18/08/2023 11:05:00
Workers at Brooker and Tesco now have access to a new learning centre, which has been co-ordinated through the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF).
NHS Confederation - Local health and care partnerships off to a strong start but underinvestment is hindering progress18/08/2023 10:05:00
Our report on the State of ICSs suggests they've made good progress in their first year but face significant barriers
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Wales TUC welcome new learning centre at Tesco17/08/2023 15:15:00
Workers at Brooker and Tesco now have access to a new learning centre, which has been co-ordinated through the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF). The centre will provide accessible training for workers who want to develop their computer skills, or those without access to IT equipment.
CBI responds to latest inflation figures17/08/2023 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
TUC calls on government to “do the right thing” and grant special bank holiday if Lionesses win the World Cup17/08/2023 11:05:00
UK workers have fewer bank holidays than most of Europe.
Millions of pounds held up every month due to delays in PIP reviews16/08/2023 15:25:00
Disabled people are missing out on an estimated £24 million every month because of delays to Personal Independent Payment reviews.
The labour market may be cooling gradually but pay growth continues to heat up16/08/2023 14:25:00
‘Pay is growing in real-terms but it will be some time before ground lost to the pay squeeze is regained’, says the CIPD