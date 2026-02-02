Monday 02 Feb 2026 @ 10:05
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

NHS Confederation - New CQC report yet more evidence of increasing demand facing mental health services

The CQC report also lays bare that unacceptable racial inequalities still exist.

Responding to the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) annual report into the use of the Mental Health Act, Rebecca Gray, mental health director speaking on behalf of the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, said:

“This new report is yet more evidence of the increasing demand facing mental health services. 

“The CQC lays bare that unacceptable racial inequalities still exist. We welcome the acknowledgement in the report of the work members are doing to address this. The implementation of the Patient and Carer Race Equality Framework and Advance Choice Documents will help reduce racial inequalities, if embedded effectively.

“A focus on interventions that keep people out of crisis and reduce detentions is crucial. Mental health providers want to accelerate change in community care, drawing on new approaches to crisis support, NHS and voluntary sector partnerships, and looking at how secondary mental health services and primary care can work together more effectively.”

Original article link: https://www.nhsconfed.org/news/new-cqc-report-yet-more-evidence-increasing-demand-facing-mental-health-services

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

UK Space Agency: New facility to boost UK space SMEs opens with £3.9 million government backing

02/02/2026 16:05:00

A new facility designed to help small businesses thrive in the UK space sector has opened at Airbus Defence and Space’s Stevenage site, backed by £3.9 million from the UK Space Agency.

New TUC analysis shows insecure work is rife in West Yorkshire

02/02/2026 12:15:00

On a visit to the Spen Valley recently (Friday), the TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak will warn that workers in Yorkshire are at the sharp end of insecure work, and call on all parties to support increased employment rights.   

Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem's new smart meter rules

02/02/2026 09:05:00

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice responded to Ofgem’s new smart meter rules

CBI responds to Prime Minister’s China visit

30/01/2026 12:25:00

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, responds to Prime Minister’s China visit

NHS Confederation - NHS remains under pressure despite drop in flu levels

30/01/2026 12:05:00

The improvements in ambulance handover times suggests that extensive planning and the extraordinary effort of staff is resulting in more timely care.

Citizens Advice responds to the announcement water bills will rise by 5.4% from April

30/01/2026 11:05:00

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that water bills are set to rise by 5.4% from April

Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils risk becoming financially unsustainable

30/01/2026 10:05:00

Whilst councils have made significant savings, the cost of delivering services is rising faster than available funding. This risks the financial sustainability of councils over the next three to five years.

Audit Wales - Opportunities identified for councils and the Welsh Government to better plan capital spending

30/01/2026 09:05:00

Audit Wales publishes checklist to help councils and the Welsh Government get the most from capital spending

CBI responds to government’s pub relief package

29/01/2026 12:05:00

CBI recently (27 January 2026) responded to government’s pub relief package.

CBI business dinner returns to North Wales for first time since 2019

28/01/2026 12:15:00

THE CBI’s flagship North Wales Business Dinner is returning to North Wales for the first time in seven years.

Webinar: Award-Winning AI in Customer Services – Renfrewshire’s Story