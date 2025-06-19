WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - New digital leaders forum launched
New forum to bring together digital leaders from across the health and care system
Launch of new Digital and Innovation Leaders Forum.
Strong digital leadership is the foundation of the shift from analogue to digital. As the pace of change accelerates with the coming ten-year health plan, it's more important than ever to foster a connected collaborative conversation around digital and innovation across the health service, which is why we have launched our new Digital and Innovation Leaders' Forum.
The Digital and Innovation Leaders' Forum brings together leaders from across the NHS to:
- Shape national policy through collective insight and influence
- Share best practice and learn from peers
- Stay informed on the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities
- Build connections across organisations.
The inaugural meeting is on 7 July 4 - 5pm.
Join the forum to benefit from:
- Quarterly member meetings – uniting digital and innovation leaders to discuss thematic issues and share case studies
- Topic-specific sessions – deep dive sessions looking at specific policy topics
- Reactive peer network sessions – held in response to external developments these sessions facilitate open discussion, peer learning and joint problem solving
Who can join?
- Anyone involved in digital or innovation in acute hospitals, community, mental health and primary care organisations or ICSs.
To join or find out more, please email: beth.wheatland@nhsconfed.org or sign up here.
