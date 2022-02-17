NHS Confederation - New enhanced network for primary care

The NHS Confederation is launching a new powerful voice for the sector – supporting, connecting and empowering primary care leaders to maximise the impact they have on patient care and shape the future

The new national network officially starts in April and will focus on ensuring primary care, as the keystone of the NHS, is valued, supported, well-resourced and empowered to improve the health of local communities. It will bring together primary care leaders to shape the future of primary care within integrated care systems.

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, said:

"I am full of admiration for the vital role primary care plays in the health and care system and the extraordinary lengths it has gone to during the pandemic to protect our communities.

"As the NHS focuses on a sustainable recovery and there’s renewed impetus to integrate health and care services, this new stronger network will provide the support, voice and recognition for teams across the sector to continue to deliver high quality care, increase capacity and be at the forefront of transformation with system partners."

From April, the NHS Confederation’s two current primary care networks – the PCN Network and Primary Care Federation Network – will unite, resulting in a new stronger voice for primary care.

Ruth Rankine, Director of Primary Care, NHS Confederation, said:

"We saw the strength of collaboration during the pandemic. With the drive to greater integration of services, we now need to support primary care providers to work together to have a more powerful primary care voice with greater influence across the health and care system.

"Our new network offers primary care leaders and their teams the chance to collectively learn from their experiences of the last two years to be better informed, connected and equipped for the future. It also offers the opportunity to shape the future and lead transformation, collaborating on innovative integrated solutions."

Find out more about the new network and membership options.