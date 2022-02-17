WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - New enhanced network for primary care
The NHS Confederation launches a new network for the primary care sector.
The NHS Confederation is launching a new powerful voice for the sector – supporting, connecting and empowering primary care leaders to maximise the impact they have on patient care and shape the future
The new national network officially starts in April and will focus on ensuring primary care, as the keystone of the NHS, is valued, supported, well-resourced and empowered to improve the health of local communities. It will bring together primary care leaders to shape the future of primary care within integrated care systems.
Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, said:
"I am full of admiration for the vital role primary care plays in the health and care system and the extraordinary lengths it has gone to during the pandemic to protect our communities.
"As the NHS focuses on a sustainable recovery and there’s renewed impetus to integrate health and care services, this new stronger network will provide the support, voice and recognition for teams across the sector to continue to deliver high quality care, increase capacity and be at the forefront of transformation with system partners."
From April, the NHS Confederation’s two current primary care networks – the PCN Network and Primary Care Federation Network – will unite, resulting in a new stronger voice for primary care.
Ruth Rankine, Director of Primary Care, NHS Confederation, said:
"We saw the strength of collaboration during the pandemic. With the drive to greater integration of services, we now need to support primary care providers to work together to have a more powerful primary care voice with greater influence across the health and care system.
"Our new network offers primary care leaders and their teams the chance to collectively learn from their experiences of the last two years to be better informed, connected and equipped for the future. It also offers the opportunity to shape the future and lead transformation, collaborating on innovative integrated solutions."
Find out more about the new network and membership options.
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest inflation statistics17/02/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation statistics.
Increasing minimum wage to £10 an hour would give over 170,000 childcare workers a pay rise, says TUC17/02/2022 10:33:00
Increasing the national minimum wage to £10 an hour would give around 173,000 childcare workers a pay rise, according to new analysis published yesterday (Wednesday) by the TUC.
LGA responds to Government announcement of additional funding to support continued delivery of domestic abuse support services17/02/2022 09:40:00
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, Councillor Nesil Caliskan respondied to the Government’s announcement of £125m council funding to support continued delivery of the duty to provide accommodation-based support and services for domestic abuse victims
CBI Northern Ireland responds to end of Covid restrictions16/02/2022 16:05:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to end of Covid restrictions.
Inflation: recovery will be choked off if Chancellor does not protect real wages, warns TUC16/02/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI in January up to 5.5% ahead of wage growth in December at 3.7%.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics15/02/2022 16:20:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director for People and Skills, responded to latest labour market statistics
CIPD - Tight labour market will force organisations to strengthen employment offer to attract and retain staff15/02/2022 11:40:00
CIPD responds to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
Employers set to award record pay rises in 2022 in the face of tough recruitment conditions, new CIPD research finds15/02/2022 10:40:00
Employers responding to recruitment problems by increasing pay, providing more flexible jobs, and more training and progression opportunities
LGA - Bus routes face axe unless emergency funding support extended15/02/2022 09:40:00
Cherished and essential bus routes may have to be axed from the end of next month if emergency government funding support is not extended, councils and bus operators are warning. Experts are warning of a 30 per cent reduction in current bus services when current funding support ends.