NHS Confederation - New government must engage with Skills for Care’s Social Care Workforce Strategy

Our ICS Network director Sarah Walter comments on the Adult Social Care Workforce Strategy Skills for Care have developed and new workforce data.

Responding to The size and structure of the adult social care workforce in England report by Skills for Care and the Adult Social Care Workforce Strategy they have developed in partnership with the sector, Sarah Walter, director of the NHS Confederation’s Integrated Care System (ICS) network, said:

"ICS leaders will strongly welcome the Adult Social Care Workforce Strategy that Skills for Care have published which they should be commended for and has been developed in partnership with the sector.

“Health and social care are intrinsically inter-linked, and this has been particularly clear over the past few years, as people's health needs become increasingly more complex, which has required new ways of working. Local government and social care providers are working with the NHS and wider partners as part of integrated care systems (ICSs), with a focus on integrating services and providing the holistic care that people expect to meet the health needs of local communities.

“We know that social care often lacks the workforce that the sector needs to provide services, particularly for those with increasingly complex needs and it has been a consistent concern that ICS leaders have told us about in our State of ICSs survey. Whilst it is positive to see the vacancy rate falling by 8.3 per cent, it is still three times higher than that of the wider economy, and more importantly, it means many people are not receiving the best possible care in the most appropriate setting which puts pressure on NHS services.

“That is why we’ve been calling on the new government to commit to funding and delivering a Long Term Workforce Plan for Social Care which will work in tandem with the existing NHS Long Term Workforce Plan. We welcome Skills for Care’s leadership in delivering this important piece of work and hope that the new government will engage with the strategy which the sector has created together.

“Whilst we welcome reports that a Royal Commission on Social Care will be set up to finally address the funding shortages which has troubled the sector for decades, any Commission must move quickly to address a worsening situation and not be an excuse for delay.”