NHS Confederation - New project to explore the role of AI in mental health services
Our new series of work in partnership with Limbic to demystify the use of AI in mental health services.
Rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI) have demonstrated the role that new technologies can play in reducing pressures on health services, both clinically and administratively, and increasing access to care for patients.
Given the pace of developments, there is a need to continue building our understanding of how AI can be deployed responsibly to achieve the biggest gains for patients and the workforce, whilst mitigating against potential risks.
The NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network is pleased to announce a new project, supported by Limbic, to explore how artificial intelligence can be safely and effectively adopted across mental health services.
Our work together will explore the potential of AI, considering the range of tools currently available, while balancing the need for careful and strategic implementation.
As set out in the 10 Year Health Plan, there is a clear ambition to harness digital technologies and AI to improve access, outcomes and efficiency across the health service, building an NHS that is fit for the future.
The proliferation of AI-enabled tools offers opportunities to reduce administrative burdens, support clinicians, and expand access for patients. Yet alongside this potential, there is a pressing need to ensure that AI is implemented responsibly, with robust governance, clear evidence of effectiveness, and a focus on patient safety.
We will explore the opportunities presented by AI while addressing practical concerns around governance, liability, and implementation through clear examples of its use in service delivery.
By engaging with providers already using AI tools, gathering intelligence through our Mental Health Network, and convening focused discussions and a roundtable in early 2026, we will build a clearer picture of both the barriers and opportunities facing service providers.
The project will:
- Identify the barriers and opportunities facing NHS systems related to AI use and long-term adoption in mental health care.
- Provide practical guidance on AI adoption, supported by case studies and examples of use in mental health.
- Support systems looking to expand their use of AI tools and create an environment in which they can thrive.
As part of this work, we would like to hear NHS Confederation member insights on AI in mental health. You can learn more by completing this short form to express your interest. This will provide you with:
- The opportunity to share your examples of using AI in mental health care, and the impact it has had, with the potential of this being included in the user guide.
- Early access to the user guide when developed and advanced notice and opportunity to register for the launch webinar in March 2026.
The work will also feature at our annual Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Conference and Exhibition in April 2026, where Limbic has been confirmed as our first event partner. Bookings are now open, and you can register for a place here.
Rebecca Gray, director of the NHS Confederation’s Mental Health Network, said:
“The 10 Year Health Plan sets out a vision for a health service that embraces digital and AI to improve access and the effectiveness of care. The rise of AI-enabled tools presents both opportunities and challenges. Issues of safety, effectiveness, accessibility and a lack of guidance mean that there is a real need for support in this area.
We are delighted to be working with Limbic, whose wealth of experience and expertise will help to ensure that science and evidence underpin the adoption of AI in mental health services. We need to give members the confidence to make informed decisions focused on the biggest areas of need, sharing practical examples of what works, and ensuring that AI strengthens services rather than adding unnecessary complexity.”
Ross Harper, CEO & Founder at Limbic, said:
“We know that AI has enormous potential to scale mental healthcare, but realising that potential requires collaboration, evidence, and a problem-first approach. Our partnership with the NHS Confederation positions us at the heart of this critical conversation, helping shape how clinical AI can genuinely improve outcomes for patients and clinicians alike.”
Kathleen Henrick, UK General Manager at Limbic, said:
“Mental health services are under enormous pressure, and AI offers tangible solutions, but only when implemented safely and effectively. We're delighted to partner with the NHS Confederation's Mental Health Network to ensure mental health leaders have the practical guidance and evidence they need to deploy clinical AI confidently and responsibly. By sharing our experience from deployments across the NHS and learning from mental health leaders, we can ensure AI adoption is guided by clinical need and patient safety. Together, we can move beyond the hype, and focus on regulated clinical AI solutions that deliver measurable value across the care pathway.”
About the NHS Confederation
The NHS Confederation is the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
About Limbic
Limbic develops regulated clinical AI solutions that support mental healthcare providers to increase the capacity and effectiveness of clinicians across the care pathway. Currently used by over 500,000 patients across 45% of NHS England's regions, their tools help patients access services and provide support between therapy sessions. Limbic is working with the NHS Confederation to improve knowledge and understanding of how to adopt and implement safe, high-quality clinical AI solutions.
