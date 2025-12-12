NHS Confederation - New project to explore the role of AI in mental health services

The work will also feature at our annual Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Conference and Exhibition in April 2026, where Limbic has been confirmed as our first event partner. Bookings are now open, and you can register for a place here.

“The 10 Year Health Plan sets out a vision for a health service that embraces digital and AI to improve access and the effectiveness of care. The rise of AI-enabled tools presents both opportunities and challenges. Issues of safety, effectiveness, accessibility and a lack of guidance mean that there is a real need for support in this area.

We are delighted to be working with Limbic, whose wealth of experience and expertise will help to ensure that science and evidence underpin the adoption of AI in mental health services. We need to give members the confidence to make informed decisions focused on the biggest areas of need, sharing practical examples of what works, and ensuring that AI strengthens services rather than adding unnecessary complexity.”

Ross Harper, CEO & Founder at Limbic, said:

“We know that AI has enormous potential to scale mental healthcare, but realising that potential requires collaboration, evidence, and a problem-first approach. Our partnership with the NHS Confederation positions us at the heart of this critical conversation, helping shape how clinical AI can genuinely improve outcomes for patients and clinicians alike.”

Kathleen Henrick, UK General Manager at Limbic, said: