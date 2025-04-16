WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - New report sets out vision for reformed NHS outpatient care
Rory Deighton welcomes report and calls for large-scale transformation of outpatient services
Responding to the launch of the Royal College of Physician’s new report setting out its vision for reformed NHS outpatient care, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We welcome this report and its focus on the need to transform outpatient care to make it work more effectively for patients and staff.
“NHS leaders and their teams have been working incredibly hard and have managed to drive down waiting lists six months in a row. But at the current run rate, they will not achieve the government’s goal to hit the 18-week target in the required timescales. Making significant progress will require the large-scale transformation of outpatient services alongside capital investment, investment in digital services and acute services working more closely with colleagues in primary care and community services.
“We are committed to supporting the government and our members to achieve their aims and welcome this valuable contribution.”
