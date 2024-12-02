NHS Confederation - New research reveals NHS risks exodus of ethnic minority talent

The survey revealed ethnic minority communicators are now disillusioned and leaving due to negative experiences.

Talented communications professionals from ethnic minority backgrounds are being driven out of careers in NHS communication due to pervasive feelings of poor relationships with managers, lack of career progression and structural racism, according to new research.

A survey conducted by the Taskforce for Diversity in NHS Communications collected views from over 300 ethnic minority communication and engagement specialists from the NHS, charity and commercial sectors. It examines their unique experiences and challenges.

The survey reveals that despite the high levels of education and career ambitions among ethnic minority communicators, many who were once drawn to the NHS by its mission to serve the community and make a difference, are now disillusioned and departing due to negative experiences.

Twenty-six per cent (26%) of ethnic minority NHS communications professionals do not envisage remaining in their roles three years from now, citing poor relationships with management (37%), dissatisfaction with the institution (34%) and structural racism (32%) as key reasons.

Key revelations from the research include:

High ambition, low opportunity: An overwhelming 97% of ethnic minority communicators hold a degree or higher, with more than 90% aspiring for promotion within three years. Yet, more than half (55%) say they are not confident they will be promoted to a more senior role in three years.

Heritage impacts experience: Asian and Black professionals report significantly lower satisfaction regarding career progression compared to their mixed-heritage: 8% of mixed-heritage professionals surveyed want to be promoted but think they won't be, compared to 24% of Asian and 27% of Black respondents. Structural racism was cited as a primary reason for departing the NHS by 39% of Black and Asian communicators, while no mixed-heritage respondents raised it as a factor.

The NHS ranks lower than other employers: Two-thirds (68%) of professionals who had worked in the NHS, but now worked elsewhere stated that their current workplace was better than the NHS.

The NHS Confederation, NHS Providers and the Centre for Health Communications Research established the taskforce for Diversity in NHS Communications in response to concern over a lack of diversity in NHS communication roles, particularly at a senior level.

Edna Boampong, Taskforce chair and Programme Director for Diverse and Inclusive Communications for the NHS Confederation, said:

“Staff are coming into the health service passionate about the work we do and keen to build successful careers, only to become disillusioned and feel that they don’t belong.

“Perhaps most alarming is the evidence suggesting that individuals from mixed-heritage backgrounds have better experiences in communications than their Black and Asian peers. It appears that in 2024, a person’s heritage and the colour of their skin continues to limit their career potential and ability to thrive in their career.

“The findings are clear, without decisive action, the NHS is at risk of losing experienced, dedicated and ambitious communicators.”

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive for the NHS Confederation, said:

“Our ethnic minority colleagues want equality; they want evidence that their skills are valued and that they have the same path to progression as everyone else.

“The survey findings tell us that many of our talented staff don’t plan to stick around and that once they leave, they may not come back. That is a loss for those individuals but also a loss of talent for the NHS and its communications profession.

“Without a truly diverse and representative workforce, we risk not being able to engage effectively with the communities we serve and damaging hard-won trust with those groups”.

Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Providers, said:

“It’s time to take decisive steps. The taskforce now invites leaders to come together to develop meaningful recommendations for change, enriching the communications profession and ensuring we create a diverse pipeline of future leaders.”

Over the next few months, the taskforce will have in-depth conversations with NHS leaders and hold a series of workshops to share the data and collectively develop meaningful recommendations to enhance the experience of all communications professionals and improve the diversity of the NHS communications workforce and their sense of belonging. A final report from the taskforce will be published in the spring of 2025.

The Taskforce for Diversity in NHS Communications will focus initially on addressing the lack of ethnic diversity and representation in the NHS communications workforce, while also considering the needs and experiences of the broader range of underrepresented groups.

In September, taskforce launched a survey seeking input from ethnic minority communicators, marketers and engagement specialists – whether you’re currently in the NHS, have previous experience, or have never worked in the NHS. Three hundred twenty (320) ethnic minority communicators responded to the survey.

Key stats from the survey (final report published in January 2025 with complete findings)

The institution of the NHS is a significant factor in attracting staff

Respondents were asked what it was about the role that attracted them - Pay and job security received higher mentions among those who work outside of the NHS

In terms of the attraction of NHS professionals to their current role, the discipline of comms (44%) and the institution of the NHS (35%) were the principal attractions, followed by working somewhere they could do good (28%)

There were some clear differences between NHS professionals and professionals outside the NHS in terms of job enjoyment

Those inside the NHS were more likely to enjoy the opportunity to do good (62% v 31%), whereas those outside the NHS were more likely to enjoy the challenge and variety of work (55% v 48%)

The NHS as a place to work compared poorly with other employers

Those professionals who had worked in the NHS, but now worked elsewhere were asked to compare their current employer with the NHS.

Two-thirds (68%) stated that the workplace was better than their current employer.

Older ethnic minority professionals in the NHS are markedly less satisfied than older professionals outside the NHS.

Within the NHS, satisfaction among comms professionals declines with age, with those aged 45+ years being the least satisfied.

Outside the NHS, the reverse is true, with older professionals being the most satisfied.

NHS Black comms professionals are much less likely to feel that they are treated fairly at work

Asian and Black professionals are much less likely to be satisfied with opportunities for career progression (and salary). Those from mixed-heritage (Black and White, Asian and White and ‘Mixed-Other’) backgrounds were the most positive.

62% of Black professionals Do NOT agree that they are treated fairly at work compared to 41% of Asian professionals and 24% of mixed-heritage professionals.

There is a perception that more ethnic diversity is required the further up the hierarchy one goes

The evidence shows that the absence of relatable role models diminishes motivation and aspiration.

85% of survey respondents thought that ethnic diversity needs to improve a lot in director/executive roles.

Structural issues were key drivers of professionals leaving the NHS

The three top reasons for leaving the NHS were: poor relationships with management (37%), dissatisfaction with the institution (34%) and structural racism (32%).

39% of Black/Asian cited structural racism, while no mixed-heritage professionals did.

Black and Asian respondents are much more likely to think that they will not get promoted in three years.

We asked do you think you will be promoted or be in a more senior role three years from now? All ethnicities have a similar desire for promotion (over 90%)

Black and Asian respondents are much more likely to think that they will not get promoted and are more fatalistic about their chances. 8% of mixed-heritage professionals want to but thought they won't, while 24% of Asian and 27% of Black respondents share this view.

However, all BME NHS comms staff are less likely to think they will be promoted (45%) than comms staff working outside of the NHS (56%).

A quarter of ethnic minority NHS comms professionals do not see themselves working in the NHS in three years