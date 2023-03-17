WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS Employers responds to revised pay offer to health unions
NHS Employers' chief executive Danny Mortimer responds to the revised pay offer to health unions
Responding the news of the government's revised pay offer to health unions, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers said:
"The offer in principle from the government to trade unions ratified on 16 March by the NHS Staff Council (which brings together trade union and employer representatives) is a positive step for NHS teams and their patients. If accepted by trade union members, it will end a year of increasingly disruptive dispute between NHS staff and the government, which has seen many staff deciding to take unprecedented levels of industrial action across England.
"I want to extend my thanks to Mr. Barclay, Ms. Gorton and all those from government, trade unions and employers for the work they have done to reach this position. We will now play our part in explaining (and hopefully implementing) the government’s investment in pay in both the current year and the next. We also look forward to working with our trade union colleagues to further improve the retention, protection and career development of NHS staff as set out in the deal.
"Employers in the NHS will hope that the willingness of the government to invest in resolving the pay dispute with non-medical staff will help pave the way for medical unions to enter negotiations to address their concerns. Only through dialogue can all sides find a way forward which benefits the workforce involved, and ultimately the public we are privileged to serve."
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Government and Health Unions agree pay deal paving way for an end to strike action
