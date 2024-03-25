WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - NHS Employers responds to the latest NAO report on the modelling of the NHS Workforce Plan
Danny Mortimer responds to the Royal College of Physicians outcome of their Extraordinary General Meeting of Fellows
Responding to the latest National Audit Office (NAO) report on NHS England’s modelling for the Long Term Workforce Plan, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, part of the NHS Confederation, said:
“We have always known that meeting the ambitions of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan will be no easy feat due to the scale of the challenge in filling existing gaps and boosting staff numbers to meet future demand, and the significant delay in commissioning the plan.
"We have always maintained that one of the most important aspects of the eventual publication of the plan was the commitment to regularly refresh it. It is helpful therefore that the NAO have given advice to how future iterations can be improved, building on the huge expertise and practical understanding already held in the NHS England team.
“Health leaders have always known that the plan needed to be flexible and regularly updated in order to stay relevant in the face of technological, economic and demographic factors. There are also opportunities to allow Trust and system leaders greater influence on the plan’s priorities and choices.
"There is also a real desire to see an equivalent plan for social care: we are very supportive of the work being done by Skills for Care, and look forward to government support for the recommendations Skills for Care will make."
Improvements needed in NHS England’s modelling for the Long Term Workforce Plan
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Business leaders and politicians attend CBI NI Annual Lunch25/03/2024 12:15:00
About 400 business leaders and political stakeholders gathered at the first CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch since the return of the Executive.
Manufacturing output falls but firms expect volumes to rise in the quarter ahead - CBI Industrial Trends Survey25/03/2024 11:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes fell in the three months to March, and at a similar pace to the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). However, manufacturers expect output to rise modestly in the quarter to June.
NHS Confederation publishes new toolkit to support ICS to tackle health inequalities25/03/2024 10:05:00
Sarah Walter comments on the publication of a health inequalities report and ICS toolkit, following a research project with partners.
CBI responds to the latest inflation data22/03/2024 12:15:00
CBI recently (20 March 2024) responded to the latest inflation data.
NHS Confederation - New Welsh Government must prioritise ending industrial action in the NHS22/03/2024 10:05:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance data for Wales.
LGA responds to Work and Pensions Committee report on benefit levels22/03/2024 09:05:00
The LGA responds to a Work and Pensions Committee report on benefit levels
WWF - Most UK adults believe the worst effects of climate change can be avoided - but more action needed22/03/2024 02:30:00
Seven in 10 UK adults (70%) say that it is still possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change and three-quarters of people (76%) think businesses and governments can have a large impact on tackling it, according to new research carried out for WWF-UK, pointing to a need for clear leadership in this election year.
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision21/03/2024 15:05:00
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
TUC - 1.6 million more people are in poverty in working households since 201021/03/2024 12:20:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the publication today (Thursday) of the latest official figures on UK poverty, which show that the number of people living below the poverty line in working households is 1.6 million higher than in 2010