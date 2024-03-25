NHS Confederation - NHS Employers responds to the latest NAO report on the modelling of the NHS Workforce Plan

Danny Mortimer responds to the Royal College of Physicians outcome of their Extraordinary General Meeting of Fellows

Responding to the latest National Audit Office (NAO) report on NHS England’s modelling for the Long Term Workforce Plan, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, part of the NHS Confederation, said:

“We have always known that meeting the ambitions of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan will be no easy feat due to the scale of the challenge in filling existing gaps and boosting staff numbers to meet future demand, and the significant delay in commissioning the plan.

"We have always maintained that one of the most important aspects of the eventual publication of the plan was the commitment to regularly refresh it. It is helpful therefore that the NAO have given advice to how future iterations can be improved, building on the huge expertise and practical understanding already held in the NHS England team.

“Health leaders have always known that the plan needed to be flexible and regularly updated in order to stay relevant in the face of technological, economic and demographic factors. There are also opportunities to allow Trust and system leaders greater influence on the plan’s priorities and choices.

"There is also a real desire to see an equivalent plan for social care: we are very supportive of the work being done by Skills for Care, and look forward to government support for the recommendations Skills for Care will make."

