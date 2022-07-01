WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders call for national minimum wage for social care to avoid staff exodus
Members are increasingly concerned that colleagues in social care can't meet need due to workforce challenges - we've written to the Prime Minister.
NHS leaders are calling on the Government to immediately implement a national care worker minimum wage of £10.50 an hour.
They are warning that without an increase above the hourly wage seen across many other industries, including that paid to staff working in supermarkets and across retail, the social care sector in England would lose any remaining competitive edge and continue to haemorrhage staff.
The NHS Confederation, on behalf of healthcare leaders, has penned a letter to the Prime Minister, warning that their social care counterparts simply do not have “the financial headroom…to respond to the labour market pressures they are facing.”
At a time when many people are facing a spiralling cost-of-living crisis, and with numerous industries reporting problems filling vacancies, health leaders fear that their colleagues in social care have the impossible task of trying to shore up huge staff vacancies with their hands tied behind their backs.
They also warn of the real risk that the more competitive levels of pay offered by the NHS for similar roles could see an ever-widening gulf in remuneration between health and social care.
A decade ago, the average hourly wage for a care worker was 13p more than those working in the sales and retail sector, by last year that had plummeted and an inverse trend in wages saw social care workers paid around 21p less than those working in supermarkets.
England also lags behind other UK nations with both Scotland and Wales having already introduced minimum wages near or well above £10 an hour.
NHS leaders fear that the knock-on effect of a social care sector left with only skeleton staffing will further exacerbate waiting times in the health service and drive demand for NHS services ever higher.
A lack of social care provision and the staff needed to provide that care will create a perfect storm. At the back end, hospitals will be left with little alternative but to delay the discharge of patients and keep people in hospital longer than they need because of the lack of social care available to them when they leave.
Meanwhile, at the front-end people who need social rather than health care will be faced with no other option than to seek help from their GP or at A&E when their social needs cannot be met. Worse still, with a dearth of social care workers to help, their condition will deteriorate meaning they end up in need of health care.
While the Government has previously acknowledged that a workforce strategy for social care is required and has acted to place care workers on the shortage occupation list to support overseas recruitment, this has not been enough to stop social care staff leaving the service in their droves.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“Healthcare leaders are sounding the alarm and sending a clear message to Government that unless social care workers are paid a national care worker minimum wage, there is at real risk of irreparable damage to the sector.
“We are seeing the impact of this heightened pressure across the NHS already, with far too many patients having to stay in hospital longer than they need to due to inadequate social care provision locally.
“We urgently need the Government to take decisive action to fully fund this minimum wage increase which should be distributed through local authorities, to ensure funding reaches the front line, does not impact self-funders’ cost of care, and alleviates these severe staffing challenges.
“Without this life jacket, both the NHS and social care could face an endless winter of people being failed by the very systems that should be there to support them at their most vulnerable.”
About us
We are the membership organisation that brings together, supports and speaks for the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The members we represent employ 1.5 million staff, care for more than 1 million patients a day and control £150 billion of public expenditure. We promote collaboration and partnership working as the key to improving population health, delivering high-quality care and reducing health inequalities.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
7 in 10 councillors have experienced abuse and intimidation in the last year – LGA survey01/07/2022 10:05:00
Seven in 10 councillors reported experiencing abuse and intimidation within the last 12 months, with 1 in 10 experiencing abuse frequently, a new Local Government Association (LGA) Councillor Census revealed yesterday.
1 in 5 workplaces do not have any policies to support LGBT staff – TUC poll30/06/2022 14:05:00
New TUC poll reveals widespread lack of support for LGBT people at work
CBI - "Delivery must be the Government's watchword" - our response to the CCC's UK Annual Net Zero report30/06/2022 10:25:00
Tom Thackray, CBI Decarbonisation Director responds to the CCC's UK Annual Net Zero report
Citizens Advice responds to the telecoms announcement29/06/2022 16:25:00
Citizens Advice has responded to the government's telecoms announcement.
Citizens Advise - Ofgem is right to challenge networks to operate as efficiently as possible, says Citizens Advice29/06/2022 15:25:00
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s draft plans for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
LGA - Sharp rise in children with special needs approaching councils for support29/06/2022 14:25:00
The number of children in England approaching councils for special needs support has increased by almost a quarter in a year, latest figures reveal, with 170 young people now starting support plans each day.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders welcome digital health and care strategy29/06/2022 13:25:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care.
Staggering scale of grave violations against children in conflict revealed in new UNICEF analysis29/06/2022 12:25:00
Between 2005 and 2020, the United Nations verified over 266,000 grave violations against children committed by parties to conflict in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, UNICEF said yesterday in a new report.
Child marriage on the rise in Horn of Africa as drought crisis intensifies - UNICEF29/06/2022 11:25:00
CHILD MARRIAGE ON THE RISE IN HORN OF AFRICA AS DROUGHT CRISIS INTENSIFIES – UNICEF
Not enough money for adult social care reforms, say 98 per cent of councils in LGA survey29/06/2022 10:05:00
Almost all councils (98 per cent) responding to a Local Government Association survey on the Government’s adult social care reform agenda say they do not have confidence that the funding earmarked for the reforms is sufficient.