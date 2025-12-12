WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders deeply concerned by ongoing flu surge
If next week’s resident doctor strikes go ahead, it will cause huge disruption for patients and staff.
- On average, there were 2,660 patients in hospital with flu each day last week, up 55% from 1,717 the previous week and much higher than the 1,861 recorded this time last year.
- But overall virus levels are down compared to last year, with an average of 4,066 adult and paediatric beds closed or occupied for Covid-19, flu, Norovirus and paediatric RSV last week. This is up from 2,943 the previous week but down on the 4,384 reported last year.
- On average 12,954 beds each day were filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week, down from 13,232 the previous week.
- On average, 95.4% of adult general and acute beds were occupied last week, up slightly week-on-week from 95.2%, while last year this figure was 95.6%
- The total waiting list for procedures and appointments has increased to 7.40 million in October, up from 7.39 million in September.
- Some 74.2% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged from A&E departments within four hours in November, up slightly on the 74.1% in October.
- There were 2.35 million attendances at A&Es across England in November, the busiest November on record.
- Category 2 ambulance average response time for November was 32 minutes and 46 seconds, slightly worse than October when it was 32 minutes and 37 seconds.
- For Category 1 ambulances, the average response time was 8 minutes and 1 second in November, the same as October.
Responding to the latest NHS performance statistics and winter sitrep data, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“While overall virus levels in hospitals are down compared to last year, the ongoing surge in flu is deeply concerning as the NHS braces itself for another brutal winter.
“A&Es in particular have had record attendances every month from June to November, while ambulances had nearly 50,000 more incidents this November compared to last year.
“Also, bed occupancy is worryingly high at 95% nationally and there were nearly 13,000 people stuck in hospital beds each day last week when they were medically fit enough to go home.
“Despite the mounting demand for healthcare, the NHS has managed to maintain performance across A&Es, ambulances and cancer care. This is testament to the hard work and dedication of staff working across the NHS.
“If next week’s resident doctor strikes go ahead, it will cause huge disruption for patients and staff, not just during the walkouts but for several weeks afterwards. We call on resident doctors to accept the government’s latest offer and end this long-running dispute without causing chaos ahead of Christmas.”
