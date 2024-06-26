NHS Confederation - NHS leaders preparing for strikes but not too late for junior doctors to call them off

Junior doctors are set to go on strike from Thursday 27 June to Tuesday 2 July.

Speaking ahead of the junior doctor strikes which will begin on Thursday 27 June Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

“While we fully understand the genuine grievances junior doctors have over their pay, conditions and training, NHS leaders will still be frustrated that they will yet again be taking to the picket lines. Holding strikes in the middle of an election campaign when no political party is in a position to bring the dispute to a close is a bitter pill to swallow for staff who have to plug the gaps and patients who will have their appointments cancelled or delayed.

“The BMA should also explain what allowances they will be making for organisations and patients affected by the recent serious cyber attacks.

“With both main parties pledging to restart negotiations immediately upon forming a new government there is no reason for these strikes to go ahead. We would urge the BMA to wait for a new government to be formed and try to find a compromise.

“Our members will continue to try to provide the best care possible and maintain patient safety. After more than 18 months of industrial action leaders and their teams have better plans in place to fill rota gaps, but there are always concerns when so many staff down tools.

“But there is no doubt that these five days of industrial action will lead to more appointments and operations being cancelled and will further jeopardise attempts to tackle care backlogs and improve performance. This is what NHS leaders and their teams want to be focusing on, not filling staffing gaps or rescheduling delayed appointments.”