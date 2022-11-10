NHS Confederation - NHS leaders urge governments to take action on social care now

Darren Hughes responds to the Expert Group Report, Towards a National Care and Support Service for Wales

Responding to the Expert Group Report, Towards a National Care and Support Service for Wales, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:

“NHS leaders in Wales welcome the Expert Group Report and encourage the urgent implementation of its recommendations. The report adds weight to calls already being made by health and care leaders and those in urgent need of care and support. The sector is already in crisis, with thousands of people affected daily, and we urge the government to act now.

“While we acknowledge the considerable financial challenges facing the whole of the public sector, governments must prioritise sustainable investment and funding for social care if we are to avoid whole-system collapse.

“At the heart of this are issues with recruitment, retention and a fair wage for social care staff – the main resource at the core of health and care services. The workforce crisis is now and further action must not be delayed.”