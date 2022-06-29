NHS Confederation - NHS leaders welcome digital health and care strategy

Dr Layla McCay responds to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care.

Responding to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at NHS Confederation, said:

“NHS leaders welcome the digital health and care strategy and see it as an important step in joining up health and social care records digitally under one roof. This is essential for enabling better system working and will allow vital data to be shared more widely, helping staff to deliver better care for patients.

“The plan presents an exciting opportunity not only to expand access to care via digital channels, but to accelerate the adoption of evidence-based technologies that will help make care more preventative, personalised and empowering for patients.

“The task ahead will be challenging and must be done carefully not to exacerbate inequality. It’s important that investment in IT infrastructure for the NHS continues and that systems are supported to implement these changes as they work hard to tackle the care backlogs.

"We hope that the forthcoming digital workforce strategy will help address recruitment and retention issues whilst making the NHS an attractive place to work for digital professionals.”