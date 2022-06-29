WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders welcome digital health and care strategy
Dr Layla McCay responds to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care.
Responding to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at NHS Confederation, said:
“NHS leaders welcome the digital health and care strategy and see it as an important step in joining up health and social care records digitally under one roof. This is essential for enabling better system working and will allow vital data to be shared more widely, helping staff to deliver better care for patients.
“The plan presents an exciting opportunity not only to expand access to care via digital channels, but to accelerate the adoption of evidence-based technologies that will help make care more preventative, personalised and empowering for patients.
“The task ahead will be challenging and must be done carefully not to exacerbate inequality. It’s important that investment in IT infrastructure for the NHS continues and that systems are supported to implement these changes as they work hard to tackle the care backlogs.
"We hope that the forthcoming digital workforce strategy will help address recruitment and retention issues whilst making the NHS an attractive place to work for digital professionals.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the telecoms announcement29/06/2022 16:25:00
Citizens Advice has responded to the government's telecoms announcement.
Citizens Advise - Ofgem is right to challenge networks to operate as efficiently as possible, says Citizens Advice29/06/2022 15:25:00
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s draft plans for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
LGA - Sharp rise in children with special needs approaching councils for support29/06/2022 14:25:00
The number of children in England approaching councils for special needs support has increased by almost a quarter in a year, latest figures reveal, with 170 young people now starting support plans each day.
Staggering scale of grave violations against children in conflict revealed in new UNICEF analysis29/06/2022 12:25:00
Between 2005 and 2020, the United Nations verified over 266,000 grave violations against children committed by parties to conflict in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, UNICEF said yesterday in a new report.
Child marriage on the rise in Horn of Africa as drought crisis intensifies - UNICEF29/06/2022 11:25:00
CHILD MARRIAGE ON THE RISE IN HORN OF AFRICA AS DROUGHT CRISIS INTENSIFIES – UNICEF
Not enough money for adult social care reforms, say 98 per cent of councils in LGA survey29/06/2022 10:05:00
Almost all councils (98 per cent) responding to a Local Government Association survey on the Government’s adult social care reform agenda say they do not have confidence that the funding earmarked for the reforms is sufficient.
LGA responds to building safety measures coming into force29/06/2022 09:05:00
The LGA has long argued that blameless leaseholders should not have to pay for fire safety defects resulting from 20 years of regulatory failure and industry malpractice.
Inflation and National Living Wage pressures to add £3.6 billion extra costs onto council budgets - LGA analysis28/06/2022 16:25:00
"Soaring inflation, energy prices and National Living Wage pressures are putting council services at risk. Budgets are having to be reset with potential cuts to the essential services people rely on, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”
NHS Confederation - Huge progress on treating patients who've been waiting longest for care28/06/2022 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England's 'final push' on treating the patients who have been waiting the longest for elective care.