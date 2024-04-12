WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - NHS performance improvements welcome amid record demand
The NHS is still facing record demand following a very tough winter for services.
- The total waiting list for procedures and appointments fell from 7.58 million in January to 7.54 million in February. This was mainly due to NHS England having removed the waiting list for community paediatric health services (roughly 36,000 entries) from the overall figure.
- Some 74.2% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged from A&E departments within four hours in March, up on the 70.9% in February.
- Some 147,650 patients who attended A&E were there for more than 12 hours, 10.3% of all attendances.
- There were a record 2.35 million attendances at A&Es across England in March, with a record 425,955 emergency admissions via A&E.
- Category 2 ambulance average response time for March was 33 minutes and 50 seconds against the thirty-minute target for 2023/24. For Category 1 ambulances, the average response time was 8 minutes and 20 seconds.
- In February 78.1% of cancer patients were told they had cancer or had it definitively ruled out within 28 days, up from 70.9% in January. This is the first time the 75% target has been exceeded.
Responding to the latest NHS performance statistics Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s Acute Network, said:
“NHS leaders and their teams continue to pull out all the stops to provide care for their patients amid extraordinary demand for services. This has been one of the toughest winters ever for the health service, so it is good to see some welcome performance improvements as flu and respiratory virus levels drop. It is also fantastic to see that the faster cancer diagnosis target has been exceeded for the first time.
“But record demand continues to pile pressure on services, with the delays throughout the emergency care system creating bottlenecks from the front door of hospitals to the back. Ambulances response times are still too long, handovers are delayed at A&E, patients are waiting too long in emergency departments and too may people medically fit enough to leave are stuck in hospitals because of a lack of support at home or in the community. Our members also report that financial crises facing local authority partners is limiting the social care packages they are able to offer.
“Ambulance and A&E delays can cost lives, staff are trying to mitigate safety risks day in and day out but care that was unthinkable a decade ago is at risk of becoming the new normal – patients being treated in corridors or overflow wards, critical incidents being declared regularly.
“This is impacting patient satisfaction and staff morale. We must begin preparing for next winter, building on the improvements that have been made this year. But improvement will take time and the NHS needs the right resources and support in order to meet the tough financial and productivity targets it has been set for the coming year.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
WWF and the Blue Carbon Research Centre launch partnership to safeguard coastal ecosystems12/04/2024 15:25:00
WWF and the Blue Carbon Research Centre (BCRC), based at the University of St Andrews, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding expertise and capacity in blue carbon science.
NHS Confederation responds to roll out of same-day emergency care services12/04/2024 09:05:00
Rory Deighton welcomed the NHS meeting its ambition to roll out same-day emergency care to every hospital in England.
UK Space Agency: UK and Canada enhance cooperation in space11/04/2024 12:20:00
The UK Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency have signed an enhanced MoU to further areas of cooperation and information sharing on space.
NHS Confederation comments on the Centre for Mental Health briefing on building a mental health workforce for the future11/04/2024 11:25:00
Sean Duggan comments on the Centre for Mental Health briefing on building a mental health workforce for the future
NHS Confederation - Breathing room for NHS in Wales as upcoming consultant strike suspended10/04/2024 11:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to news from BMA Cymru Wales of progress in ongoing disputes.
Financial services activity rebounds strongly in first quarter - CBI Financial Services Survey09/04/2024 12:15:00
Financial services business volumes grew at a fast pace in the first quarter of 2024 after having fallen in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.
UK Space Agency: UK funding boost for international space projects08/04/2024 12:15:00
Eleven projects that showcase the best of UK space expertise on the international stage have secured a funding boost from the UK Space Agency.
Court action against people behind on energy bills on the rise, warns Citizens Advice08/04/2024 10:05:00
Citizens Advice is warning of a worrying rise in court action against people who are behind on energy bills