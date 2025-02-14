WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS providing record levels of care amid relentless pressure
The NHS is likely to face more difficult winters until we tackle the long-term challenges across community and social care.
Responding to the latest NHS performance data and urgent and emergency care situation reports, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The NHS is continuing to provide record levels of care in the face of relentless demand and pressure. The fact that the health service delivered a record 18 million routine hospital treatments in 2024 is testament to the hard work and dedication of leaders and staff who labour night and day to provide care for patients.
“Whilst there were some very welcome improvements in ambulance response times last month, the pressures seem to have moved to emergency departments. A&Es had another very busy month and saw the highest proportion of 12-hour waits on record. The number of 12-hour trolley-waits also reached a record high, despite some improvements against the four-hour target.
“This winter continues to be difficult, with high norovirus levels piling pressure on hospitals due to the need to close wards and bays to stop the spread of infections. Bed occupancy remains above safe levels and the number of patients stuck in hospital when medically fit to be discharged has risen to a new peak for this winter.
“The NHS is likely to face more difficult winters until we tackle the long-term challenges across community and social care. We look forward to working with the government and NHS England on the ten year health plan and social care reform that will make a long-term difference.
“The continued fall in waiting lists is very welcome, but we should be under no illusions how tough it is going to be to reach the government’s goal of hitting the 92 per cent target by the end of this parliament. There is still a long way to go, in what is going to be a very difficult financial climate.”
